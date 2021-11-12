Chiefs fans name 2 rookies as midseason MVPs

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. With nine games down — and eight to go — we asked Kansas City fans to vote on their midseason Most Valuable Players.

Offensive MVP

Rookie center Creed Humphrey led the way for Chiefs’ fans, with nearly half the fan base (45%) voting Humphrey. Pro Football Focus currently grades Humphrey as the league’s best center, period. Others receiving votes were wide receiver Tyreek Hill at 33%, tight end Travis Kelce at 11% and quarterback Patrick Mahomes at 9%.

Defensive MVP

Rookies continued to rule with linebacker Nick Bolton garnering 65% of the fans’ votes for defensive MVP. Bolton is currently more than 20 tackles ahead of the rest of the team. Safety Tyrann Mathieu was next up with 16%, followed by linebacker Willie Gay Jr. at 12% and defensive lineman Chris Jones at 7%.

Kansas City confidence

More than half of the Chiefs’ fan base is back in after the team’s 13-7 win over the Green Bay Packers. The number jumped up to 58% this week after being less than half of that figure last week.

That number would continue to grow if the Chiefs — currently at 2.5-point favorites on Sunday Night Football, according to DraftKings Sportsbook — can knock off the Raiders on in Las Vegas.

Reacts national voting

As a whole, NFL fans think that Sunday Night Football’s adversaries are on two very different trajectories.

45% of NFL fans believe the Raiders — currently the AFC’s No. 5 seed — will fall out of playoff contention.

Meanwhile, 48% of NFL fans believe the Chiefs — currently the AFC’s No. 8 seed — will make the postseason.

