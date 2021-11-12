Chiefs vs. Raiders final injury report: No Lucas Niang or Mike Remmers in Las Vegas

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status Mike Remmers T Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Lucas Niang OL Ribs DNP DNP DNP OUT L'Jarius Sneed CB Ankle/Wrist DNP LP FP QUEST Orlando Brown T Toe FP FP FP - Joe Thuney OL Hand FP FP FP - Travis Kelce TE Neck FP FP FP - Michael Burton FB Pectoral FP FP FP - Tyreek Hill WR Ankle FP FP FP - Chris Jones DT NIR/Back DNP DNP FP - Derrick Nnadi DT Rib FP FP FP - Khalen Saunders DT Knee FP FP FP - Frank Clark DE Abdomen/Foot FP FP FP - Dorian O'Daniel LB NIR/Shoulder DNP DNP FP - Chris Lammons CB Quad FP FP FP - Armani Watts S Thigh FP FP FP -

Raiders

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status Nick Kwiatkoski LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Tyree Gillespie S Hamstring LP DNP DNP OUT Keisean Nixon CB Ankle DNP DNP DNP DOUBT Amik Robertson CB Hip - DNP DNP DOUBT Darren Waller TE NIR/Rest DNP FP - - Josh Jacobs RB Knee FP FP FP - Hunter Renfrow WR Ankle LP FP FP - Johnathan Hankins DT Back DNP FP FP - K.J. Wright LB Shoulder LP LP FP -

Some notes

Offensive linemen Lucas Niang (ribs) and Mike Remmers (knee) have been ruled out for the game. Right tackle Andrew Wylie is the most likely candidate to start at right tackle for the Chiefs against the Raiders.

L'Jarius Sneed (ankle/wrist) was upgraded to a limited participant on Thursday and then a full participant after missing practice Wednesday. He is officially questionable, but I would expect him to play.

Where are running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and offensive lineman Kyle Long? Though Edwards-Helaire and Long returned to practice on Wednesday, they remain on the injured reserve and PUP list, respectively. They do not appear on the injury report while they are not on the 53-man active roster. The team has three weeks to add them to the roster.

Reid on Edwards-Helaire (Friday): "He looked good. He worked hard. He's kind of just getting back in the flow of things, so that's where we're at and he did a nice job with it... He worked all week, and I'd probably tell you [playing against the Raiders] is probably a stretch, just to throw it out there to you, but if he does (play), don't hold me accountable on that."

Reid on Long (Friday): "He did — kind of — the same thing as Clyde. He worked in there and he rotated in with the offensive linemen. Just a matter of making sure he's in good football shape. Same type of deal."

As mentioned here, Long has played right tackle in the past, though he has played mostly right guard.

If Edwards-Helaire and Long are to play, they will have to be activated to the 53-man roster, which would likely happen on Saturday afternoon.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones (back) and linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (shoulder) returned to practice Friday after being “excused” from back-to-back practices due to personal reasons. They will play.

Nose tackle Johnathan Hankins (back) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (ankle) — those we’ve identified as key Raiders to watch — are good to go despite their listing on the injury report.

