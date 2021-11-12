Madden Simulation: Raider Week in Las Vegas

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, click to start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

The Kansas City Chiefs look to make it a three-game winning streak as they travel to Las Vegas to take on the division-rival Raiders for Sunday Night Football.

It is interesting what two quarters can do for a team. It seemed like the offense took some time to get going in the first half. The Chiefs only had 13 total yards in the first quarter, with their initial first down coming with less than a minute to go.

At the start of the game, it was all Raiders. Derek Carr went deep to Bryan Edwards for a touchdown to try and set the tone of the game. The Raiders' offense looked efficient through the air and on the ground. The tide turned as Zay Jones fumbled on the Chiefs’ 5-yard line. The next possession for the Raiders ended on a pick-six inside the red zone. From there, it was all Chiefs.

The Chiefs would end up scoring 28 unanswered points before a Josh Jacobs touchdown in the second quarter.

The Chiefs' offense finished with 492 total yards and scored 48 points in the final three quarters. And good news — Patrick Mahomes successfully used the deep ball not once — but twice. One was a 60-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill and the other a 63-yard pass to Jerick McKinnon. Mahomes was spreading that ball all over the place, as he connected with seven different receivers.

In the fourth quarter, the Chiefs continued to throw the ball — even up two touchdowns. Mahomes completed 24 passes in a row. During those 24 passes in a row, the Chiefs converted a fourth-and-2 on the Raiders 31-yard line to ice the game.

If the Chiefs offense can pour it on the Raiders' defense Sunday night, there will be a lot of happy fans back in Kansas City.

Final score: Chiefs 48, Raiders 31

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 31/39, 400 yards, 4 TD

Derek Carr 42/53 452 Yards 2 TD, 1 INT

Darrel Williams 12 att, 51 yards, 2 TD

Josh Jacobs 13 att, 99 yards, 2 TD

Darren Waller 11 rec, 120 yards, 1 TD

Tyreek Hill 9 rec, 156 yards, 2 TD

Hunter Renfrow 8 rec, 94 yards

Travis Kelce 7 rec, 58 yards

Jerick McKinnon 5 rec, 92 yards, 1 TD

In Week 11, the Chiefs are back at home hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The kickoff is at 3:25 Arrowhead time and we will give you the simulation first in the EA Universe.