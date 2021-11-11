Chiefs vs. Raiders Thursday injury report: L’Jarius Sneed upgraded

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status Mike Remmers T Knee DNP DNP - - Lucas Niang OL Ribs DNP DNP - - Chris Jones DT NIR/Back DNP DNP - - Dorian O'Daniel LB NIR/Shoulder DNP DNP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Ankle/Wrist DNP LP - - Orlando Brown T Toe FP FP - - Joe Thuney OL Hand FP FP - - Travis Kelce TE Neck FP FP - - Michael Burton FB Pectoral FP FP - - Tyreek Hill WR Ankle FP FP - - Derrick Nnadi DT Rib FP FP - - Khalen Saunders DT Knee FP FP - - Frank Clark DE Abdomen/Foot FP FP - - Chris Lammons CB Quad FP FP - - Armani Watts S Thigh FP FP - -

Raiders

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status Nick Kwiatkoski LB Ankle DNP DNP - - Keisean Nixon CB Ankle DNP DNP - - Amik Robertson CB Hip - DNP - - Tyree Gillespie S Hamstring LP DNP - - K.J. Wright LB Shoulder LP LP - - Darren Waller TE NIR/Rest DNP FP - - Josh Jacobs RB Knee FP FP - - Hunter Renfrow WR Ankle LP FP - - Johnathan Hankins DT Back DNP FP - -

Some notes

Where are running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and offensive lineman Kyle Long? Though Edwards-Helaire and Long returned to practice on Wednesday, they remain on the injured reserve and PUP list, respectively. They do not appear on the injury report while they are not on the 53-man active roster. The team has three weeks to add them to the roster.

Though Edwards-Helaire and Long returned to practice on Wednesday, they remain on the injured reserve and PUP list, respectively. They do not appear on the injury report while they are not on the 53-man active roster. The team has three weeks to add them to the roster. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that defensive lineman Chris Jones (back) and linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (shoulder), though dealing with injuries, were “excused” from both practices due to personal reasons.

Offensive linemen Lucas Niang (ribs) and Mike Remmers (knee) missed both practices to start the week, meaning Andrew Wylie could be in line to start at right tackle against the Las Vegas Raiders.

to start the week, meaning Andrew Wylie could be in line to start at right tackle against the Las Vegas Raiders. L’Jarius Sneed (ankle/wrist) was upgraded to a limited participant on Thursday after missing practice Wednesday.

participant on Thursday after practice Wednesday. There are a couple of Raiders injuries of note: nose tackle Johnathan Hankins (back) missed practice to start the week and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (ankle) was limited Wednesday before both being upgraded to full participants on Thursday.

For Wednesday’s injury report, click here.