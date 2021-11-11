Chiefs vs. Raiders Thursday injury report: L’Jarius Sneed upgraded

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Status
|Mike Remmers
|T
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Ribs
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Chris Jones
|DT
|NIR/Back
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Dorian O'Daniel
|LB
|NIR/Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Ankle/Wrist
|DNP
|LP
|-
|-
|Orlando Brown
|T
|Toe
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Joe Thuney
|OL
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Neck
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Michael Burton
|FB
|Pectoral
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Rib
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Khalen Saunders
|DT
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Frank Clark
|DE
|Abdomen/Foot
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Chris Lammons
|CB
|Quad
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Armani Watts
|S
|Thigh
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
Raiders
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Status
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Keisean Nixon
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Amik Robertson
|CB
|Hip
|-
|DNP
|-
|-
|Tyree Gillespie
|S
|Hamstring
|LP
|DNP
|-
|-
|K.J. Wright
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Darren Waller
|TE
|NIR/Rest
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Back
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
Some notes
- Where are running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and offensive lineman Kyle Long? Though Edwards-Helaire and Long returned to practice on Wednesday, they remain on the injured reserve and PUP list, respectively. They do not appear on the injury report while they are not on the 53-man active roster. The team has three weeks to add them to the roster.
- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that defensive lineman Chris Jones (back) and linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (shoulder), though dealing with injuries, were “excused” from both practices due to personal reasons.
- Offensive linemen Lucas Niang (ribs) and Mike Remmers (knee) missed both practices to start the week, meaning Andrew Wylie could be in line to start at right tackle against the Las Vegas Raiders.
- L’Jarius Sneed (ankle/wrist) was upgraded to a limited participant on Thursday after missing practice Wednesday.
- There are a couple of Raiders injuries of note: nose tackle Johnathan Hankins (back) missed practice to start the week and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (ankle) was limited Wednesday before both being upgraded to full participants on Thursday.
