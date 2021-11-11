Tyrann Mathieu refutes negative narratives regarding Odell Beckham Jr.

The Odell Beckham Jr. watch continues.

At the time of this writing, the three-time Pro Bowl receiver remains a free agent — and now, the prevailing thought is that he will wait until after Sunday’s games to sign with a team.

From NFL Now: Once Odell Beckham Jr didn't sign yesterday, waiting until after this week's games made sense. Time is now on his side. pic.twitter.com/k09yBLITRn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021

“As one person told me [Thursday], it’s in a little bit of a holding pattern,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “As soon as Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t get everything he wanted perfectly on Wednesday, there’s no point to sign right now. Teams are moving forward with the preparation... it doesn’t make sense to sign before Sunday, because what if one of the teams who have interest in you — and there are a significant number — from the Chiefs, the Packers, the Patriots, the Seahawks, the Saints, he got some legitimate offers, what if those teams sustains an injury and what if they need you a little more?”

Rapoport also told “The Pat McAfee Show” that5 Beckham may be looking for a two-to-three-year home rather than what might equate to a rest-of-season situation.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes would not say much when it came to a possible Beckham addition on Wednesday, but Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu — Beckham’s teammate at LSU in 2011 — has now spoken to what he could bring to a team. In the process, the Chiefs’ defensive leader refuted a lot of the negative narratives surrounding Beckham.

“First of all, he’s an elite wide receiver, so I think all those guys want the football,” said Mathieu on Thursday. “Outside of that, he’s always been a standup guy. He’s always been a great teammate. I could remember instances back at LSU where he did a lot of team bonding things — having guys over, working out with guys, staying late with guys after practice. I think most of the people that know him and played with him, I think we all see him as a pretty solid teammate.”

That being said, Mathieu noted that he — like Mahomes — has not contacted Beckham in an effort to convince him to come to Kansas City.

“I don’t know if I’m necessarily campaigning — but any time you can add talent to the team, that always benefits and helps the whole team,” said Mathieu. “Obviously, just from a personal perspective, just want him in the best situation possible going forward — and hoping that whatever it ends up for him, it could bring out the best for him.”

Stay tuned.