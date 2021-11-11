Week 10 of the NFL season kicks off with the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) traveling to Florida to face the Miami Dolphins (2-7) on Thursday Night Football.

In a game with big ramifications in the battle for the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) will be on the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The Chiefs are favored to win by 2.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Elsewhere in the division, the Denver Broncos (5-4) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) will be in California to play the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3). Both matchups will be among Sunday’s late-afternoon games.

Sunday’s early games will include the Buffalo Bills (5-3) in the Big Apple to play the New York Jets (2-6), the New England Patriots (5-4) playing host to the Cleveland Browns (5-4) and the New Orleans Saints (5-3) facing the Tennessee Titans (7-2) in Nashville.

The other late games have the Green Bay Packers (7-2) hosting the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) and the Carolina Panthers (4-5) on the road against the Arizona Cardinals (8-1).

Week 10’s action will conclude with an NFC West battle on Monday Night Football: the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) hosting the Los Angeles Rams (7-2).

There are 14 games are on the Week 10 schedule. The Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans and New York Giants all have the week off.

Here are our picks for this weekend’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

AP Staff Record TW LW Staffer W L T Pct 1 1 Kramer Sansone 87 43 0 0.6692 2 2 Stephen Serda 88 48 0 0.6471 3 3 Matt Stagner 77 45 0 0.6311 4 4 Jared Sapp 85 51 0 0.6250 4 5 Bryan Stewart 85 51 0 0.6250 4 5 Pete Sweeney 85 51 0 0.6250 4 7 Talon Graff 85 51 0 0.6250 8 8 Ron Kopp Jr. 84 52 0 0.6176 9 8 Ethan Willinger 82 54 0 0.6029 10 12 Mark Gunnels 62 42 0 0.5962 11 11 Rocky Magaña 80 56 0 0.5882 12 10 John Dixon 79 57 0 0.5809 13 13 Kristian Gumminger 24 18 0 0.5714

In Week 9, Ron Kopp Jr., Talon Graff and Mark Gunnels all went 9-5-0 head-to-head to lead the AP staff. Six others came in at 8-6-0. Ron and Mark also had 9-5-0 marks against the spread, while John Dixon was right behind at 8-6-0. Bryan Stewart crushed the over/under with a 12-2-0 record. Five others notched 10-4-0 marks. Overall, Mark led the staff with a 28-14-0 record, with Bryan right on his heels at 27-15-0.

Among 325 Tallyight experts in Week 9, Ron ranked 16th head-to-head and 14th against the spread. In over/under, Bryan finished in second place — while both Mark and he ranked in the top 10 overall. Over the whole season, Kramer Sansone ranks sixth straight up, while John is 20th against the spread. In over/under, Mark, Talon and Kristian Gumminger all rank in the top 20.