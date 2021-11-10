 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chiefs vs. Raiders Wednesday injury report: Remmers, Niang and Sneed out

This week, the Chiefs take on the Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: NOV 07 Packers at Chiefs Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status
Mike Remmers T Knee DNP - - -
Lucas Niang OL Ribs DNP - - -
Chris Jones DT NIR/Back DNP - - -
Dorian O'Daniel LB NIR/Shoulder DNP - - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Ankle/Wrist DNP - - -
Orlando Brown T Toe FP - - -
Joe Thuney OL Hand FP - - -
Travis Kelce TE Neck FP - - -
Michael Burton FB Pectoral FP - - -
Tyreek Hill WR Ankle FP - - -
Derrick Nnadi DT Rib FP - - -
Khalen Saunders DT Knee FP - - -
Frank Clark DE Abdomen/Foot FP - - -
Chris Lammons CB Quad FP - - -
Armani Watts S Thigh FP - - -

Raiders

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status
Darren Waller TE NIR/Rest DNP - - -
Johnathan Hankins DT Back DNP - - -
Nick Kwiatkoski LB Ankle DNP - - -
Keisean Nixon CB Ankle DNP - - -
Hunter Renfrow WR Ankle LP - - -
K.J. Wright LB Shoulder LP - - -
Tyree Gillespie S Hamstring LP - - -
Josh Jacobs RB Knee FP - - -

Some notes

  • Where are running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and offensive lineman Kyle Long? Though Edwards-Helaire and Long returned to practice on Wednesday, they remain on the injured reserve and PUP list, respectively. They do not appear on the injury report while they are not on the 53-man active roster. The team has three weeks to add them to the roster.
  • Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that defensive lineman Chris Jones (back) and linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (shoulder), though dealing with injuries, were “excused” from practice due to personal reasons.
  • Offensive linemen Lucas Niang (ribs) and Mike Remmers (knee) missed practice to start the week, meaning Andrew Wylie could be in line to start at right tackle against the Las Vegas Raiders.
  • L’Jarius Sneed also missed practice, popping up with ankle and wrist injuries. The Sneed injury is new and especially worth monitoring considering he is coming off his best game of the season (against the Green Bay Packers).
  • There are a couple of Raiders injuries of note: nose tackle Johnathan Hankins (back) missed practice to start the week, while wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (ankle) was limited.
  • Raiders star tight end Darren Waller’s absence Wednesday was not injury-related; the team just gave him a rest day.

