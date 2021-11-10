Chiefs vs. Raiders Wednesday injury report: Remmers, Niang and Sneed out

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status Mike Remmers T Knee DNP - - - Lucas Niang OL Ribs DNP - - - Chris Jones DT NIR/Back DNP - - - Dorian O'Daniel LB NIR/Shoulder DNP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Ankle/Wrist DNP - - - Orlando Brown T Toe FP - - - Joe Thuney OL Hand FP - - - Travis Kelce TE Neck FP - - - Michael Burton FB Pectoral FP - - - Tyreek Hill WR Ankle FP - - - Derrick Nnadi DT Rib FP - - - Khalen Saunders DT Knee FP - - - Frank Clark DE Abdomen/Foot FP - - - Chris Lammons CB Quad FP - - - Armani Watts S Thigh FP - - -

Raiders

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status Darren Waller TE NIR/Rest DNP - - - Johnathan Hankins DT Back DNP - - - Nick Kwiatkoski LB Ankle DNP - - - Keisean Nixon CB Ankle DNP - - - Hunter Renfrow WR Ankle LP - - - K.J. Wright LB Shoulder LP - - - Tyree Gillespie S Hamstring LP - - - Josh Jacobs RB Knee FP - - -

Some notes