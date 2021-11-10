 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chiefs designate Clyde Edwards-Helaire for return to practice

The second year running back has taken his first step toward returning to the Kansas City lineup.

By John Dixon
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs have designated second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire — presently on injured reserve — to return to practice.

This development is not a surprise, as Edwards-Helaire was observed on the field during Wednesday’s practice session at the Truman Sports Complex.

The move will likely be made official with the release of Wednesday’s NFL transactions report.

The designation opens a three-week period in which the Chiefs have to decide if Edwards-Helaire is ready to be activated to the active roster from the team’s Reserve/Injured list. Just like offensive lineman Kyle Long — who was designated for a return to practice on Tuesday — the team will have to keep the running back on the Reserve/Injured list for the rest of the season if he is not activated to the roster during the 21-day window.

Edwards-Helaire was placed on the injured reserve list on October 12, shortly after sustaining a strained MCL in his knee during Kansas City’s Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was expected to be out for several weeks, so it appears he’s running fairly close to the schedule that the Chiefs imagined for him.

