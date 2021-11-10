Tommy Townsend named AFC’s special teams player of the week for Week 9

The NFL has named Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend as its AFC special teams player of the week for Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.

Townsend landed five of his six punts against the Green Bay Packers inside the 20-yard line, finishing the game with an average of 56.8 yards per punt. Considering the game ended 13-7, Townsend’s efforts were critical in the Chiefs’ securing an important win.

The 56.8 net punting average is the highest by a player with at least five punts in any game since 2018.

“I thought special teams did a great job, and (special teams coordinator) Dave (Toub) had a nice plan,” said head coach Andy Reid after the game. “Tommy Townsend... this had to be his finest game, just did a tremendous job. Field position was a key, and he took care of that.”

Townsend is the first punter in Chiefs’ franchise history to earn two special teams player of the week awards. He also won the AFC honor as a rookie in Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season.