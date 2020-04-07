 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kansas City Chiefs roster

The up-to-date team roster, including contract and salary cap information.

Updated
UPDATED: 7:06 p.m. Sunday, November 7

Current cap space: $2.5 million. This includes the estimated salary cap impacts of all known signings and releases. More information about that figure is available below the tables.

Most recent transactions: Tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart signed to practice squad (11/3). Rams sign linebacker Christian Rozeboom from practice squad (11/3). Defensive end Melvin Ingram and tight end Daniel Brown acquired, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif released through trades (11/2). Linebacker Darius Harris and defensive end Austin Edwards elevated for Giants game (11/1). Cornerback Josh Jackson signed to practice squad (10/29). Defensive end Demone Harris released from practice squad (10/25). Linebackers Darius Harris and Christian Rozeboom elevated for Titans game (10/23). Tight end Jody Fortson placed on Reserve/Injured (10/23).

Positon Group Num Players
Offensive Linemen 10 C.Humphrey, O.Brown, L.Niang, T.Smith, J.Thuney, N.Allegretti, A.Blythe, M.Remmers, A.Wylie, P.Wanogho
Tight Ends 4 T.Kelce, B.Bell, N.Gray, D.Brown
Fullbacks 1 M.Burton
Running Backs 3 Da.Williams, J.McKinnon, D.Gore
Wide Receivers 6 M.Hardman, T.Hill, J.Gordon, B.Pringle, D.Robinson, M.Kemp
Quarterbacks 2 P.Mahomes, C.Henne
Defensive Linemen 9 J.Reed, C.Jones, F.Clark, D.Nnadi, K.Saunders, M.Danna, T.Wharton, A.Okafor, M.Ingram
Linebackers 5 A.Hitchens, W.Gay, B.Niemann, N.Bolton, D.O'Daniel
Defensive Backs 10 T.Mathieu, L.Sneed, C.Ward, D.Sorensen, J.Thornhill, A.Watts, M.Hughes, R.Fenton, D.Baker, C.Lammons
Placekickers 1 H.Butker
Punters 1 T.Townsend
Long Snappers 1 J.Winchester
Total 53 -

Roster table explanation: Exp is years of NFL experience. Thru indicates final year player is under contract. Hit is the player’s total salary cap number for the current year. Dead shows dead money that will accumulate if the player is released in the current year, while Svgs indicates the salary cap savings upon that release. Under each player’s name is the year they entered the league, their draft round/position and the team that first acquired them, followed by the college from which they came.

Active Roster Pos
No.		 Hgt
Wgt		 Exp
Thru		 Hit
Dead
Svgs
Allegretti, Nick
2017:7/216:KAN
Illinois		 G
73		 6-4
310		 4
2022		 $888K
$56K
$832K
Baker, Deandre
2019:1/30:NYG
Georgia		 CB
30		 5-11
180		 2
2021		 $850K
$0K
$850K
Bell, Blake
2015:4/117:SFO
Oklahoma		 TE
81		 6-6
252		 6
2021		 $988K
$1.1M
-$140K
Blythe, Austin
2016:7/248:IND
Iowa		 C
66		 6-3
298		 5
2021		 $990K
$990K
$0K
Bolton, Nick
2021:2/58:KAN
Missouri		 LB
54		 6-0
232		 0
2024		 $1.1M
$2.5M
-$1.5M
Brown, Daniel
2015:UDFA:BAL
James Madison		 TE
-		 6-5
247		 6
2021		 $550K
$550K
$0K
Brown, Orlando
2018:3/83:BAL
Oklahoma		 T
57		 6-8
345		 3
2021		 $3.4M
$0K
$3.4M
Burton, Michael
2015:5/168:DET
Rutgers		 FB
45		 6-0
240		 6
2021		 $850K
$990K
-$140K
Butker, Harrison
2017:7/233:CAR
Georgia Tech		 K
7		 6-3
205		 4
2024		 $3.9M
$5.2M
-$1.3M
Clark, Frank
2015:2/63:SEA
Michigan		 DE
55		 6-3
265		 6
2023		 $25.8M
$37.9M
-$12.1M
Danna, Michael
2020:5/177:KAN
Michigan		 DE
51		 6-1
261		 1
2023		 $846K
$198K
$648K
Fenton, Rashad
2019:6/201:KAN
South Carolina		 CB
27		 5-11
193		 2
2022		 $898K
$76K
$822K
Gay, Willie
2020:2/63:KAN
Mississippi St.		 LB
50		 6-1
243		 1
2023		 $1.2M
$1.6M
-$357K
Gordon, Josh
2012:2/1:CLE
Baylor		 WR
19		 6-3
225		 9
2021		 $661K
$0K
$661K
Gore, Derrick
2019:UDFA:LAC
Alabama		 RB
40		 5-10
212		 2
2021		 $477K
$0K
$477K
Gray, Noah
2021:5/162:KAN
Duke		 TE
83		 6-4
240		 0
2024		 $738K
$314K
$425K
Hardman, Mecole
2019:2/56:KAN
Georgia		 WR
17		 5-10
187		 2
2022		 $1.4M
$826K
$536K
Henne, Chad
2008:2/57:MIA
Michigan		 QB
4		 6-3
222		 13
2021		 $1.6M
$1.6M
$50K
Hill, Tyreek
2016:5/165:KAN
W. Alabama		 WR
10		 5-10
185		 5
2022		 $15.9M
$18.2M
-$2.3M
Hitchens, Anthony
2014:4/119:DAL
Iowa		 LB
53		 6-0
235		 7
2022		 $10.6M
$14.2M
-$3.6M
Hughes, Mike
2018:1/30:MIN
Cent. Florida		 CB
21		 5-10
189		 3
2021		 $1.8M
$648K
$1.2M
Humphrey, Creed
2021:2/63:KAN
Oklahoma		 C
52		 6-5
312		 0
2024		 $1.0M
$2.3M
-$1.3M
Ingram, Melvin
2012:1/18:LAC
S. Carolina		 DE
-		 6-2
247		 0
2021		 $597K
$597K
$0K
Jones, Chris
2016:2/37:KAN
Mississippi St.		 DE
95		 6-6
310		 5
2023		 $8.5M
$40.7M
-$32.2M
Kelce, Travis
2013:3/63:KAN
Cincinnati		 TE
87		 6-5
260		 8
2025		 $7.7M
$10.9M
-$3.2M
Kemp, Marcus
2017:UDFA:KAN
Hawaii		 WR
85		 6-4
210		 4
2021		 $850K
$0K
$850K
Lammons, Chris
2018:UDFA:ATL
S. Carolina		 DB
26		 5-10
190		 3
2021		 $780K
$0K
$780K
Mahomes, Patrick
2017:1/10:KAN
Texas Tech		 QB
15		 6-3
230		 4
2031		 $7.4M
$99.5M
-$92.1M
Mathieu, Tyrann
2013:3/69:ARI
LSU		 S
32		 5-9
185		 8
2021		 $19.7M
$19.5M
$250K
McKinnon, Jerick
2014:3/96:MIN
Georgia Southern		 RB
1		 5-9
205		 7
2021		 $850K
$990K
-$140K
Niang, Lucas
2020:3/96:KAN
TCU		 T
67		 6-6
315		 1
2024		 $872K
$847K
$25K
Niemann, Ben
2018:UDFA:KAN
Iowa		 LB
56		 6-3
233		 3
2021		 $1.6M
$800K
$758K
Nnadi, Derrick
2018:3/75:KAN
Florida St.		 DT
91		 6-1
317		 3
2021		 $2.4M
$240K
$2.2M
O'Daniel, Dorian
2018:3/100:KAN
Clemson		 LB
44		 6-1
223		 3
2021		 $1.1M
$190K
$948K
Okafor, Alex
2013:4/103:ARI
Texas		 DE
97		 6-4
261		 8
2021		 $850K
$1.1M
-$225K
Pringle, Byron
2018:UDFA:KAN
Kansas St.		 WR
13		 6-2
205		 3
2021		 $2.1M
$0K
$2.1M
Reed, Jarran
2016:2/49:SEA
Alabama		 DT
90		 6-3
306		 5
2021		 $5.5M
$5.0M
$500K
Remmers, Mike
2012:UDFA:DEN
Oregon St.		 T
75		 6-5
310		 9
2021		 $3.3M
$3.1M
$250K
Robinson, Demarcus
2016:4/126:KAN
Florida		 WR
11		 6-1
203		 5
2021		 $988K
$1.1M
-$140K
Saunders, Khalen
2019:3/84:KAN
W. Illinois		 DT
99		 6-0
324		 2
2022		 $1.1M
$458K
$646K
Smith, Trey
2021:6/226:KAN
Tennessee		 G
65		 6-6
331		 0
2024		 $693K
$131K
$562K
Sneed, L'Jarius
2020:4/138:KAN
Louisiana Tech		 CB
38		 6-0
192		 1
2023		 $939K
$476K
$463K
Sorensen, Daniel
2014:UDFA:KAN
Brig. Young		 S
49		 6-2
208		 7
2021		 $1.2M
$2.5M
-$1.3M
Thornhill, Juan
2019:2/63:KAN
Virginia		 S
22		 6-0
205		 2
2022		 $1.3M
$688K
$570K
Thuney, Joe
2016:3/78:NWE
N. Carolina St.		 G
62		 6-5
308		 5
2025		 $4.5M
$31.9M
-$27.4M
Townsend, Tommy
2020:UDFA:KAN
Florida		 P
5		 6-2
176		 1
2022		 $783K
$5K
$778K
Wanogho, Prince Tega
2020:6/210:PHI
Auburn		 T
70		 6-5
308		 1
2021		 $477K
$0K
$477K
Ward, Charvarius
2018:UDFA:DAL
Middle Tenn. St.		 CB
35		 6-1
200		 3
2021		 $3.4M
$0K
$3.4M
Watts, Armani
2018:4/124:KAN
Texas A&M		 S
23		 5-11
205		 3
2021		 $1.1M
$158K
$930K
Wharton, Tershawn
2020:UDFA:KAN
Missouri S&T		 DT
98		 6-4
255		 1
2022		 $782K
$3K
$778K
Williams, Darrel
2018:UDFA:KAN
LSU		 RB
31		 6-1
229		 3
2021		 $1.6M
$880K
$720K
Winchester, James
2013:UDFA:PHI
Oklahoma		 LS
41		 6-3
240		 8
2021		 $1.1M
$1.1M
$10K
Wylie, Andrew
2017:UDFA:IND
E. Michigan		 G
77		 6-6
309		 4
2021		 $2.1M
$0K
$2.1M
Practice Squad Pos
No.		 Hgt
Wgt		 Exp
Thru		 Hit
Dead
Svgs
Anderson, Zayne
2021:UDFA:KAN
BYU		 LB
39		 6-2
210		 0
2021		 $156K
$0K
$156K
Bootle, Dicaprio
2021:UDFA:KAN
Nebraska		 CB
2		 5-10
195		 0
2023		 $129K
$0K
$129K
Broughton, Cortez
2019:7/242,LAC
Cincinnati		 DT
-		 6-2
293		 2
2021		 $166K
$0K
$166K
Buechele, Shane
2021:UDFA:KAN
SMU		 QB
6		 6-0
210		 0
2021		 $166K
$0K
$166K
Calhoun, Shilique
2016:3/75:LVR
Michigan St.		 LB
-		 6-4
260		 5
2021		 $168K
$0K
$168K
Dieter, Gehrig
2017:UDFA:KAN
Alabama		 WR
12		 6-2
208		 4
2021		 $166K
$0K
$166K
Edwards, Austin
2020:UDFA:ATL
Ferris St.		 DE
97		 6-5
280		 1
2021		 $92K
$0K
$92K
Fountain, Daurice
2018:5/159:IND
N. Iowa		 WR
82		 6-1
210		 3
2021		 $120K
$0K
$120K
Griffin-Stewart, Nakia
2020:UDFA:GNB
Pittsburgh		 TE
-		 6-5
260		 1
2021		 $92K
$0K
$92K
Harris, Darius
2020:UDFA:KAN
Middle Tenn. St.		 LB
47		 6-2
238		 1
2021		 $92K
$0K
$92K
Jackson, Josh
2018:2/45:GNB
Iowa		 CB 6-0
196
2021		 $154K
$0K
$154K
Key, Devon
2021:UDFA:KAN
W. Kentucky		 S
24		 6-1
210		 0
2021		 $166K
$0K
$166K
McGuire, Elijah
2017:6/188:NYJ
La.-Lafayette		 RB
24		 5-10
214		 4
2021		 $182K
$0K
$182K
Powell, Cornell
2021:5/181:KAN
Clemson		 WR
14		 6-0
204		 0
2021		 $166K
$0K
$166K
Sullivan, Elijah
2021:UDFA:SFO
Kansas St.		 LB
-		 6-0
215		 0
2021		 $166K
$0K
$166K
Vital, Mark
2021:UDFA:SEA
Baylor		 TE
-		 6-5
250		 0
2021		 $156K
$0K
$156K
Reserve/Injured Pos
No.		 Hgt
Wgt		 Exp
Thru		 Hit
Dead
Svgs
Edwards-Helaire, Clyde
2020:1/32:KAN
LSU		 RB
25		 5-7
207		 1
2023		 $2.5M
$6.8M
-$4.3M
Fortson, Jody
2019:UDFA:KAN
Valdosta St.		 TE
88		 6-4
226		 2
2021		 $660K
$0K
$660K
Kaindoh, Joshua
2021:4/144:KAN
Florida State		 DE
59		 6-6
260		 0
2024		 $594K
$499K
$95K
Reserve/NFI Pos
No.		 Hgt
Wgt		 Exp
Thru		 Hit
Dead
Svgs
Herring, Malik
2021:UDFA:KAN
Georgia		 LB
97		 6-3
275		 0
2023		 $587K
$125K
$462K
Reserve/PUP Pos
No.		 Hgt
Wgt		 Exp
Thru		 Hit
Dead
Svgs
Long, Kyle
2013:1/20:CHI
Oregon		 G
69		 6-6
332		 7
2021		 $1.5M
$1.5M
$50K

Calculation of current salary cap space:

Salary data shown in the table is from Spotrac.com, which currently estimates the team’s salary cap space at $2.5 million.

That figure is based on a total team salary cap of $182.5 million, $5.9 million in rollover and adjustments from 2020 and $15.1 million in dead cap from previously-released players.

But Spotrac’s figure does not include the salary cap impacts of the following recently-signed free agent (or drafted rookie) contracts. The amounts shown in parentheses are the estimated cap space decreases for each contract. These could change when actual figures are available.

  • None at this time

With these figures (if any) included, the team’s cap space should be $2.5 million.

Remember: salary cap figures are estimates based on publicly available contract information, which can be misunderstood, rounded or inaccurately reported. Only the NFL, NFLPA and the involved teams and players know the precise figures. Therefore, any salary cap calculation must be taken with a grain of salt.

