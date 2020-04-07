Kansas City Chiefs roster

UPDATED: 7:06 p.m. Sunday, November 7

Current cap space: $2.5 million. This includes the estimated salary cap impacts of all known signings and releases. More information about that figure is available below the tables.

Most recent transactions: Tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart signed to practice squad (11/3). Rams sign linebacker Christian Rozeboom from practice squad (11/3). Defensive end Melvin Ingram and tight end Daniel Brown acquired, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif released through trades (11/2). Linebacker Darius Harris and defensive end Austin Edwards elevated for Giants game (11/1). Cornerback Josh Jackson signed to practice squad (10/29). Defensive end Demone Harris released from practice squad (10/25). Linebackers Darius Harris and Christian Rozeboom elevated for Titans game (10/23). Tight end Jody Fortson placed on Reserve/Injured (10/23).

Positon Group Num Players Offensive Linemen 10 C.Humphrey, O.Brown, L.Niang, T.Smith, J.Thuney, N.Allegretti, A.Blythe, M.Remmers, A.Wylie, P.Wanogho Tight Ends 4 T.Kelce, B.Bell, N.Gray, D.Brown Fullbacks 1 M.Burton Running Backs 3 Da.Williams, J.McKinnon, D.Gore Wide Receivers 6 M.Hardman, T.Hill, J.Gordon, B.Pringle, D.Robinson, M.Kemp Quarterbacks 2 P.Mahomes, C.Henne Defensive Linemen 9 J.Reed, C.Jones, F.Clark, D.Nnadi, K.Saunders, M.Danna, T.Wharton, A.Okafor, M.Ingram Linebackers 5 A.Hitchens, W.Gay, B.Niemann, N.Bolton, D.O'Daniel Defensive Backs 10 T.Mathieu, L.Sneed, C.Ward, D.Sorensen, J.Thornhill, A.Watts, M.Hughes, R.Fenton, D.Baker, C.Lammons Placekickers 1 H.Butker Punters 1 T.Townsend Long Snappers 1 J.Winchester Total 53 -

Roster table explanation: Exp is years of NFL experience. Thru indicates final year player is under contract. Hit is the player’s total salary cap number for the current year. Dead shows dead money that will accumulate if the player is released in the current year, while Svgs indicates the salary cap savings upon that release. Under each player’s name is the year they entered the league, their draft round/position and the team that first acquired them, followed by the college from which they came.

Active Roster Pos

No. Hgt

Wgt Exp

Thru Hit

Dead

Svgs Allegretti, Nick

2017:7/216:KAN

Illinois G

73 6-4

310 4

2022 $888K

$56K

$832K Baker, Deandre

2019:1/30:NYG

Georgia CB

30 5-11

180 2

2021 $850K

$0K

$850K Bell, Blake

2015:4/117:SFO

Oklahoma TE

81 6-6

252 6

2021 $988K

$1.1M

-$140K Blythe, Austin

2016:7/248:IND

Iowa C

66 6-3

298 5

2021 $990K

$990K

$0K Bolton, Nick

2021:2/58:KAN

Missouri LB

54 6-0

232 0

2024 $1.1M

$2.5M

-$1.5M Brown, Daniel

2015:UDFA:BAL

James Madison TE

- 6-5

247 6

2021 $550K

$550K

$0K Brown, Orlando

2018:3/83:BAL

Oklahoma T

57 6-8

345 3

2021 $3.4M

$0K

$3.4M Burton, Michael

2015:5/168:DET

Rutgers FB

45 6-0

240 6

2021 $850K

$990K

-$140K Butker, Harrison

2017:7/233:CAR

Georgia Tech K

7 6-3

205 4

2024 $3.9M

$5.2M

-$1.3M Clark, Frank

2015:2/63:SEA

Michigan DE

55 6-3

265 6

2023 $25.8M

$37.9M

-$12.1M Danna, Michael

2020:5/177:KAN

Michigan DE

51 6-1

261 1

2023 $846K

$198K

$648K Fenton, Rashad

2019:6/201:KAN

South Carolina CB

27 5-11

193 2

2022 $898K

$76K

$822K Gay, Willie

2020:2/63:KAN

Mississippi St. LB

50 6-1

243 1

2023 $1.2M

$1.6M

-$357K Gordon, Josh

2012:2/1:CLE

Baylor WR

19 6-3

225 9

2021 $661K

$0K

$661K Gore, Derrick

2019:UDFA:LAC

Alabama RB

40 5-10

212 2

2021 $477K

$0K

$477K Gray, Noah

2021:5/162:KAN

Duke TE

83 6-4

240 0

2024 $738K

$314K

$425K Hardman, Mecole

2019:2/56:KAN

Georgia WR

17 5-10

187 2

2022 $1.4M

$826K

$536K Henne, Chad

2008:2/57:MIA

Michigan QB

4 6-3

222 13

2021 $1.6M

$1.6M

$50K Hill, Tyreek

2016:5/165:KAN

W. Alabama WR

10 5-10

185 5

2022 $15.9M

$18.2M

-$2.3M Hitchens, Anthony

2014:4/119:DAL

Iowa LB

53 6-0

235 7

2022 $10.6M

$14.2M

-$3.6M Hughes, Mike

2018:1/30:MIN

Cent. Florida CB

21 5-10

189 3

2021 $1.8M

$648K

$1.2M Humphrey, Creed

2021:2/63:KAN

Oklahoma C

52 6-5

312 0

2024 $1.0M

$2.3M

-$1.3M Ingram, Melvin

2012:1/18:LAC

S. Carolina DE

- 6-2

247 0

2021 $597K

$597K

$0K Jones, Chris

2016:2/37:KAN

Mississippi St. DE

95 6-6

310 5

2023 $8.5M

$40.7M

-$32.2M Kelce, Travis

2013:3/63:KAN

Cincinnati TE

87 6-5

260 8

2025 $7.7M

$10.9M

-$3.2M Kemp, Marcus

2017:UDFA:KAN

Hawaii WR

85 6-4

210 4

2021 $850K

$0K

$850K Lammons, Chris

2018:UDFA:ATL

S. Carolina DB

26 5-10

190 3

2021 $780K

$0K

$780K Mahomes, Patrick

2017:1/10:KAN

Texas Tech QB

15 6-3

230 4

2031 $7.4M

$99.5M

-$92.1M Mathieu, Tyrann

2013:3/69:ARI

LSU S

32 5-9

185 8

2021 $19.7M

$19.5M

$250K McKinnon, Jerick

2014:3/96:MIN

Georgia Southern RB

1 5-9

205 7

2021 $850K

$990K

-$140K Niang, Lucas

2020:3/96:KAN

TCU T

67 6-6

315 1

2024 $872K

$847K

$25K Niemann, Ben

2018:UDFA:KAN

Iowa LB

56 6-3

233 3

2021 $1.6M

$800K

$758K Nnadi, Derrick

2018:3/75:KAN

Florida St. DT

91 6-1

317 3

2021 $2.4M

$240K

$2.2M O'Daniel, Dorian

2018:3/100:KAN

Clemson LB

44 6-1

223 3

2021 $1.1M

$190K

$948K Okafor, Alex

2013:4/103:ARI

Texas DE

97 6-4

261 8

2021 $850K

$1.1M

-$225K Pringle, Byron

2018:UDFA:KAN

Kansas St. WR

13 6-2

205 3

2021 $2.1M

$0K

$2.1M Reed, Jarran

2016:2/49:SEA

Alabama DT

90 6-3

306 5

2021 $5.5M

$5.0M

$500K Remmers, Mike

2012:UDFA:DEN

Oregon St. T

75 6-5

310 9

2021 $3.3M

$3.1M

$250K Robinson, Demarcus

2016:4/126:KAN

Florida WR

11 6-1

203 5

2021 $988K

$1.1M

-$140K Saunders, Khalen

2019:3/84:KAN

W. Illinois DT

99 6-0

324 2

2022 $1.1M

$458K

$646K Smith, Trey

2021:6/226:KAN

Tennessee G

65 6-6

331 0

2024 $693K

$131K

$562K Sneed, L'Jarius

2020:4/138:KAN

Louisiana Tech CB

38 6-0

192 1

2023 $939K

$476K

$463K Sorensen, Daniel

2014:UDFA:KAN

Brig. Young S

49 6-2

208 7

2021 $1.2M

$2.5M

-$1.3M Thornhill, Juan

2019:2/63:KAN

Virginia S

22 6-0

205 2

2022 $1.3M

$688K

$570K Thuney, Joe

2016:3/78:NWE

N. Carolina St. G

62 6-5

308 5

2025 $4.5M

$31.9M

-$27.4M Townsend, Tommy

2020:UDFA:KAN

Florida P

5 6-2

176 1

2022 $783K

$5K

$778K Wanogho, Prince Tega

2020:6/210:PHI

Auburn T

70 6-5

308 1

2021 $477K

$0K

$477K Ward, Charvarius

2018:UDFA:DAL

Middle Tenn. St. CB

35 6-1

200 3

2021 $3.4M

$0K

$3.4M Watts, Armani

2018:4/124:KAN

Texas A&M S

23 5-11

205 3

2021 $1.1M

$158K

$930K Wharton, Tershawn

2020:UDFA:KAN

Missouri S&T DT

98 6-4

255 1

2022 $782K

$3K

$778K Williams, Darrel

2018:UDFA:KAN

LSU RB

31 6-1

229 3

2021 $1.6M

$880K

$720K Winchester, James

2013:UDFA:PHI

Oklahoma LS

41 6-3

240 8

2021 $1.1M

$1.1M

$10K Wylie, Andrew

2017:UDFA:IND

E. Michigan G

77 6-6

309 4

2021 $2.1M

$0K

$2.1M Practice Squad Pos

No. Hgt

Wgt Exp

Thru Hit

Dead

Svgs Anderson, Zayne

2021:UDFA:KAN

BYU LB

39 6-2

210 0

2021 $156K

$0K

$156K Bootle, Dicaprio

2021:UDFA:KAN

Nebraska CB

2 5-10

195 0

2023 $129K

$0K

$129K Broughton, Cortez

2019:7/242,LAC

Cincinnati DT

- 6-2

293 2

2021 $166K

$0K

$166K Buechele, Shane

2021:UDFA:KAN

SMU QB

6 6-0

210 0

2021 $166K

$0K

$166K Calhoun, Shilique

2016:3/75:LVR

Michigan St. LB

- 6-4

260 5

2021 $168K

$0K

$168K Dieter, Gehrig

2017:UDFA:KAN

Alabama WR

12 6-2

208 4

2021 $166K

$0K

$166K Edwards, Austin

2020:UDFA:ATL

Ferris St. DE

97 6-5

280 1

2021 $92K

$0K

$92K Fountain, Daurice

2018:5/159:IND

N. Iowa WR

82 6-1

210 3

2021 $120K

$0K

$120K Griffin-Stewart, Nakia

2020:UDFA:GNB

Pittsburgh TE

- 6-5

260 1

2021 $92K

$0K

$92K Harris, Darius

2020:UDFA:KAN

Middle Tenn. St. LB

47 6-2

238 1

2021 $92K

$0K

$92K Jackson, Josh

2018:2/45:GNB

Iowa CB 6-0

196

2021 $154K

$0K

$154K Key, Devon

2021:UDFA:KAN

W. Kentucky S

24 6-1

210 0

2021 $166K

$0K

$166K McGuire, Elijah

2017:6/188:NYJ

La.-Lafayette RB

24 5-10

214 4

2021 $182K

$0K

$182K Powell, Cornell

2021:5/181:KAN

Clemson WR

14 6-0

204 0

2021 $166K

$0K

$166K Sullivan, Elijah

2021:UDFA:SFO

Kansas St. LB

- 6-0

215 0

2021 $166K

$0K

$166K Vital, Mark

2021:UDFA:SEA

Baylor TE

- 6-5

250 0

2021 $156K

$0K

$156K Reserve/Injured Pos

No. Hgt

Wgt Exp

Thru Hit

Dead

Svgs Edwards-Helaire, Clyde

2020:1/32:KAN

LSU RB

25 5-7

207 1

2023 $2.5M

$6.8M

-$4.3M Fortson, Jody

2019:UDFA:KAN

Valdosta St. TE

88 6-4

226 2

2021 $660K

$0K

$660K Kaindoh, Joshua

2021:4/144:KAN

Florida State DE

59 6-6

260 0

2024 $594K

$499K

$95K Reserve/NFI Pos

No. Hgt

Wgt Exp

Thru Hit

Dead

Svgs Herring, Malik

2021:UDFA:KAN

Georgia LB

97 6-3

275 0

2023 $587K

$125K

$462K Reserve/PUP Pos

No. Hgt

Wgt Exp

Thru Hit

Dead

Svgs Long, Kyle

2013:1/20:CHI

Oregon G

69 6-6

332 7

2021 $1.5M

$1.5M

$50K

Calculation of current salary cap space:

Salary data shown in the table is from Spotrac.com, which currently estimates the team’s salary cap space at $2.5 million.

That figure is based on a total team salary cap of $182.5 million, $5.9 million in rollover and adjustments from 2020 and $15.1 million in dead cap from previously-released players.

But Spotrac’s figure does not include the salary cap impacts of the following recently-signed free agent (or drafted rookie) contracts. The amounts shown in parentheses are the estimated cap space decreases for each contract. These could change when actual figures are available.

None at this time

With these figures (if any) included, the team’s cap space should be $2.5 million.

Remember: salary cap figures are estimates based on publicly available contract information, which can be misunderstood, rounded or inaccurately reported. Only the NFL, NFLPA and the involved teams and players know the precise figures. Therefore, any salary cap calculation must be taken with a grain of salt.