Kansas City Chiefs roster

UPDATED: 7:06 p.m. Sunday, November 7
Current cap space: $2.5 million. This includes the estimated salary cap impacts of all known signings and releases. More information about that figure is available below the tables.
Most recent transactions: Tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart signed to practice squad (11/3). Rams sign linebacker Christian Rozeboom from practice squad (11/3). Defensive end Melvin Ingram and tight end Daniel Brown acquired, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif released through trades (11/2). Linebacker Darius Harris and defensive end Austin Edwards elevated for Giants game (11/1). Cornerback Josh Jackson signed to practice squad (10/29). Defensive end Demone Harris released from practice squad (10/25). Linebackers Darius Harris and Christian Rozeboom elevated for Titans game (10/23). Tight end Jody Fortson placed on Reserve/Injured (10/23).
|Positon Group
|Num
|Players
|Offensive Linemen
|10
|C.Humphrey, O.Brown, L.Niang, T.Smith, J.Thuney, N.Allegretti, A.Blythe, M.Remmers, A.Wylie, P.Wanogho
|Tight Ends
|4
|T.Kelce, B.Bell, N.Gray, D.Brown
|Fullbacks
|1
|M.Burton
|Running Backs
|3
|Da.Williams, J.McKinnon, D.Gore
|Wide Receivers
|6
|M.Hardman, T.Hill, J.Gordon, B.Pringle, D.Robinson, M.Kemp
|Quarterbacks
|2
|P.Mahomes, C.Henne
|Defensive Linemen
|9
|J.Reed, C.Jones, F.Clark, D.Nnadi, K.Saunders, M.Danna, T.Wharton, A.Okafor, M.Ingram
|Linebackers
|5
|A.Hitchens, W.Gay, B.Niemann, N.Bolton, D.O'Daniel
|Defensive Backs
|10
|T.Mathieu, L.Sneed, C.Ward, D.Sorensen, J.Thornhill, A.Watts, M.Hughes, R.Fenton, D.Baker, C.Lammons
|Placekickers
|1
|H.Butker
|Punters
|1
|T.Townsend
|Long Snappers
|1
|J.Winchester
|Total
|53
|-
Roster table explanation: Exp is years of NFL experience. Thru indicates final year player is under contract. Hit is the player’s total salary cap number for the current year. Dead shows dead money that will accumulate if the player is released in the current year, while Svgs indicates the salary cap savings upon that release. Under each player’s name is the year they entered the league, their draft round/position and the team that first acquired them, followed by the college from which they came.
|Active Roster
|Pos
No.
|Hgt
Wgt
|Exp
Thru
|Hit
Dead
Svgs
|
Allegretti, Nick
2017:7/216:KAN
Illinois
|G
73
|6-4
310
|4
2022
|$888K
$56K
$832K
|
Baker, Deandre
2019:1/30:NYG
Georgia
|CB
30
|5-11
180
|2
2021
|$850K
$0K
$850K
|
Bell, Blake
2015:4/117:SFO
Oklahoma
|TE
81
|6-6
252
|6
2021
|$988K
$1.1M
-$140K
|
Blythe, Austin
2016:7/248:IND
Iowa
|C
66
|6-3
298
|5
2021
|$990K
$990K
$0K
|
Bolton, Nick
2021:2/58:KAN
Missouri
|LB
54
|6-0
232
|0
2024
|$1.1M
$2.5M
-$1.5M
|
Brown, Daniel
2015:UDFA:BAL
James Madison
|TE
-
|6-5
247
|6
2021
|$550K
$550K
$0K
|
Brown, Orlando
2018:3/83:BAL
Oklahoma
|T
57
|6-8
345
|3
2021
|$3.4M
$0K
$3.4M
|
Burton, Michael
2015:5/168:DET
Rutgers
|FB
45
|6-0
240
|6
2021
|$850K
$990K
-$140K
|
Butker, Harrison
2017:7/233:CAR
Georgia Tech
|K
7
|6-3
205
|4
2024
|$3.9M
$5.2M
-$1.3M
|
Clark, Frank
2015:2/63:SEA
Michigan
|DE
55
|6-3
265
|6
2023
|$25.8M
$37.9M
-$12.1M
|
Danna, Michael
2020:5/177:KAN
Michigan
|DE
51
|6-1
261
|1
2023
|$846K
$198K
$648K
|
Fenton, Rashad
2019:6/201:KAN
South Carolina
|CB
27
|5-11
193
|2
2022
|$898K
$76K
$822K
|
Gay, Willie
2020:2/63:KAN
Mississippi St.
|LB
50
|6-1
243
|1
2023
|$1.2M
$1.6M
-$357K
|
Gordon, Josh
2012:2/1:CLE
Baylor
|WR
19
|6-3
225
|9
2021
|$661K
$0K
$661K
|
Gore, Derrick
2019:UDFA:LAC
Alabama
|RB
40
|5-10
212
|2
2021
|$477K
$0K
$477K
|
Gray, Noah
2021:5/162:KAN
Duke
|TE
83
|6-4
240
|0
2024
|$738K
$314K
$425K
|
Hardman, Mecole
2019:2/56:KAN
Georgia
|WR
17
|5-10
187
|2
2022
|$1.4M
$826K
$536K
|
Henne, Chad
2008:2/57:MIA
Michigan
|QB
4
|6-3
222
|13
2021
|$1.6M
$1.6M
$50K
|
Hill, Tyreek
2016:5/165:KAN
W. Alabama
|WR
10
|5-10
185
|5
2022
|$15.9M
$18.2M
-$2.3M
|
Hitchens, Anthony
2014:4/119:DAL
Iowa
|LB
53
|6-0
235
|7
2022
|$10.6M
$14.2M
-$3.6M
|
Hughes, Mike
2018:1/30:MIN
Cent. Florida
|CB
21
|5-10
189
|3
2021
|$1.8M
$648K
$1.2M
|
Humphrey, Creed
2021:2/63:KAN
Oklahoma
|C
52
|6-5
312
|0
2024
|$1.0M
$2.3M
-$1.3M
|
Ingram, Melvin
2012:1/18:LAC
S. Carolina
|DE
-
|6-2
247
|0
2021
|$597K
$597K
$0K
|
Jones, Chris
2016:2/37:KAN
Mississippi St.
|DE
95
|6-6
310
|5
2023
|$8.5M
$40.7M
-$32.2M
|
Kelce, Travis
2013:3/63:KAN
Cincinnati
|TE
87
|6-5
260
|8
2025
|$7.7M
$10.9M
-$3.2M
|
Kemp, Marcus
2017:UDFA:KAN
Hawaii
|WR
85
|6-4
210
|4
2021
|$850K
$0K
$850K
|
Lammons, Chris
2018:UDFA:ATL
S. Carolina
|DB
26
|5-10
190
|3
2021
|$780K
$0K
$780K
|
Mahomes, Patrick
2017:1/10:KAN
Texas Tech
|QB
15
|6-3
230
|4
2031
|$7.4M
$99.5M
-$92.1M
|
Mathieu, Tyrann
2013:3/69:ARI
LSU
|S
32
|5-9
185
|8
2021
|$19.7M
$19.5M
$250K
|
McKinnon, Jerick
2014:3/96:MIN
Georgia Southern
|RB
1
|5-9
205
|7
2021
|$850K
$990K
-$140K
|
Niang, Lucas
2020:3/96:KAN
TCU
|T
67
|6-6
315
|1
2024
|$872K
$847K
$25K
|
Niemann, Ben
2018:UDFA:KAN
Iowa
|LB
56
|6-3
233
|3
2021
|$1.6M
$800K
$758K
|
Nnadi, Derrick
2018:3/75:KAN
Florida St.
|DT
91
|6-1
317
|3
2021
|$2.4M
$240K
$2.2M
|
O'Daniel, Dorian
2018:3/100:KAN
Clemson
|LB
44
|6-1
223
|3
2021
|$1.1M
$190K
$948K
|
Okafor, Alex
2013:4/103:ARI
Texas
|DE
97
|6-4
261
|8
2021
|$850K
$1.1M
-$225K
|
Pringle, Byron
2018:UDFA:KAN
Kansas St.
|WR
13
|6-2
205
|3
2021
|$2.1M
$0K
$2.1M
|
Reed, Jarran
2016:2/49:SEA
Alabama
|DT
90
|6-3
306
|5
2021
|$5.5M
$5.0M
$500K
|
Remmers, Mike
2012:UDFA:DEN
Oregon St.
|T
75
|6-5
310
|9
2021
|$3.3M
$3.1M
$250K
|
Robinson, Demarcus
2016:4/126:KAN
Florida
|WR
11
|6-1
203
|5
2021
|$988K
$1.1M
-$140K
|
Saunders, Khalen
2019:3/84:KAN
W. Illinois
|DT
99
|6-0
324
|2
2022
|$1.1M
$458K
$646K
|
Smith, Trey
2021:6/226:KAN
Tennessee
|G
65
|6-6
331
|0
2024
|$693K
$131K
$562K
|
Sneed, L'Jarius
2020:4/138:KAN
Louisiana Tech
|CB
38
|6-0
192
|1
2023
|$939K
$476K
$463K
|
Sorensen, Daniel
2014:UDFA:KAN
Brig. Young
|S
49
|6-2
208
|7
2021
|$1.2M
$2.5M
-$1.3M
|
Thornhill, Juan
2019:2/63:KAN
Virginia
|S
22
|6-0
205
|2
2022
|$1.3M
$688K
$570K
|
Thuney, Joe
2016:3/78:NWE
N. Carolina St.
|G
62
|6-5
308
|5
2025
|$4.5M
$31.9M
-$27.4M
|
Townsend, Tommy
2020:UDFA:KAN
Florida
|P
5
|6-2
176
|1
2022
|$783K
$5K
$778K
|
Wanogho, Prince Tega
2020:6/210:PHI
Auburn
|T
70
|6-5
308
|1
2021
|$477K
$0K
$477K
|
Ward, Charvarius
2018:UDFA:DAL
Middle Tenn. St.
|CB
35
|6-1
200
|3
2021
|$3.4M
$0K
$3.4M
|
Watts, Armani
2018:4/124:KAN
Texas A&M
|S
23
|5-11
205
|3
2021
|$1.1M
$158K
$930K
|
Wharton, Tershawn
2020:UDFA:KAN
Missouri S&T
|DT
98
|6-4
255
|1
2022
|$782K
$3K
$778K
|
Williams, Darrel
2018:UDFA:KAN
LSU
|RB
31
|6-1
229
|3
2021
|$1.6M
$880K
$720K
|
Winchester, James
2013:UDFA:PHI
Oklahoma
|LS
41
|6-3
240
|8
2021
|$1.1M
$1.1M
$10K
|
Wylie, Andrew
2017:UDFA:IND
E. Michigan
|G
77
|6-6
309
|4
2021
|$2.1M
$0K
$2.1M
|Practice Squad
|Pos
No.
|Hgt
Wgt
|Exp
Thru
|Hit
Dead
Svgs
|
Anderson, Zayne
2021:UDFA:KAN
BYU
|LB
39
|6-2
210
|0
2021
|$156K
$0K
$156K
|
Bootle, Dicaprio
2021:UDFA:KAN
Nebraska
|CB
2
|5-10
195
|0
2023
|$129K
$0K
$129K
|
Broughton, Cortez
2019:7/242,LAC
Cincinnati
|DT
-
|6-2
293
|2
2021
|$166K
$0K
$166K
|
Buechele, Shane
2021:UDFA:KAN
SMU
|QB
6
|6-0
210
|0
2021
|$166K
$0K
$166K
|
Calhoun, Shilique
2016:3/75:LVR
Michigan St.
|LB
-
|6-4
260
|5
2021
|$168K
$0K
$168K
|
Dieter, Gehrig
2017:UDFA:KAN
Alabama
|WR
12
|6-2
208
|4
2021
|$166K
$0K
$166K
|
Edwards, Austin
2020:UDFA:ATL
Ferris St.
|DE
97
|6-5
280
|1
2021
|$92K
$0K
$92K
|
Fountain, Daurice
2018:5/159:IND
N. Iowa
|WR
82
|6-1
210
|3
2021
|$120K
$0K
$120K
|
Griffin-Stewart, Nakia
2020:UDFA:GNB
Pittsburgh
|TE
-
|6-5
260
|1
2021
|$92K
$0K
$92K
|
Harris, Darius
2020:UDFA:KAN
Middle Tenn. St.
|LB
47
|6-2
238
|1
2021
|$92K
$0K
$92K
|
Jackson, Josh
2018:2/45:GNB
Iowa
|CB
|6-0
196
|
2021
|$154K
$0K
$154K
|
Key, Devon
2021:UDFA:KAN
W. Kentucky
|S
24
|6-1
210
|0
2021
|$166K
$0K
$166K
|
McGuire, Elijah
2017:6/188:NYJ
La.-Lafayette
|RB
24
|5-10
214
|4
2021
|$182K
$0K
$182K
|
Powell, Cornell
2021:5/181:KAN
Clemson
|WR
14
|6-0
204
|0
2021
|$166K
$0K
$166K
|
Sullivan, Elijah
2021:UDFA:SFO
Kansas St.
|LB
-
|6-0
215
|0
2021
|$166K
$0K
$166K
|
Vital, Mark
2021:UDFA:SEA
Baylor
|TE
-
|6-5
250
|0
2021
|$156K
$0K
$156K
|Reserve/Injured
|Pos
No.
|Hgt
Wgt
|Exp
Thru
|Hit
Dead
Svgs
|
Edwards-Helaire, Clyde
2020:1/32:KAN
LSU
|RB
25
|5-7
207
|1
2023
|$2.5M
$6.8M
-$4.3M
|
Fortson, Jody
2019:UDFA:KAN
Valdosta St.
|TE
88
|6-4
226
|2
2021
|$660K
$0K
$660K
|
Kaindoh, Joshua
2021:4/144:KAN
Florida State
|DE
59
|6-6
260
|0
2024
|$594K
$499K
$95K
|Reserve/NFI
|Pos
No.
|Hgt
Wgt
|Exp
Thru
|Hit
Dead
Svgs
|
Herring, Malik
2021:UDFA:KAN
Georgia
|LB
97
|6-3
275
|0
2023
|$587K
$125K
$462K
|Reserve/PUP
|Pos
No.
|Hgt
Wgt
|Exp
Thru
|Hit
Dead
Svgs
|
Long, Kyle
2013:1/20:CHI
Oregon
|G
69
|6-6
332
|7
2021
|$1.5M
$1.5M
$50K
Calculation of current salary cap space:
Salary data shown in the table is from Spotrac.com, which currently estimates the team’s salary cap space at $2.5 million.
That figure is based on a total team salary cap of $182.5 million, $5.9 million in rollover and adjustments from 2020 and $15.1 million in dead cap from previously-released players.
But Spotrac’s figure does not include the salary cap impacts of the following recently-signed free agent (or drafted rookie) contracts. The amounts shown in parentheses are the estimated cap space decreases for each contract. These could change when actual figures are available.
- None at this time
With these figures (if any) included, the team’s cap space should be $2.5 million.
Remember: salary cap figures are estimates based on publicly available contract information, which can be misunderstood, rounded or inaccurately reported. Only the NFL, NFLPA and the involved teams and players know the precise figures. Therefore, any salary cap calculation must be taken with a grain of salt.