Arrowheadlines: Chiefs-Patriots considered one of NFL’s “best rivalries”

New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs Recent games: Patriots 37, Chiefs 31 (Jan. 20, 2019, AFC championship game); Patriots 43, Chiefs 40 (Oct. 14, 2018) 2019 matchups: Week 14 (Dec. 8, 2019) This is another example of a rivalry getting a significant boost simply because the two teams will play each other in 2019. We know about the game in New England in Week 14, but there’s a strong chance these teams could have another postseason meeting soon. The whole Patrick-Mahomes-taking-the-torch-from-Tom-Brady thing only adds to the allure.

6) AFC West: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Raiders It’s unlikely that the AFC West will be as imbalanced as it was a year ago, when the Chiefs and Chargersboth won 12 games. The Raiders’ talent on offense looks more professional, while new Broncos coach Vic Fangio is likely to do a better job maximizing the talent on the Broncos’ defense. I love this division because of the long-standing rivalries, but there’s quite a bit of transitioning within this quartet, from the Raiders’ roster overhaul to the Chiefs’ new defense under coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to the start of a new regime in Denver.

Kansas City Chiefs: 10.5 (+130, -150) — Arrowhead Pride Why over: Since Andy Reid took over for the 2013 season, the Kansas City Chiefs have averaged 10.8 wins per season, including three seasons of 11 or more wins over the last four. During two of those 11-plus-win seasons, Alex Smith was the starting quarterback. Now, it’s Patrick Mahomes’ team, and if the reigning MVP’s name alone doesn’t give you enough confidence, Travis Kelce is expected to be ready to go by training camp after offseason ankle surgery. Why under: I think we can all agree that Patrick Mahomes’ numbers in 2019 were silly. 50 touchdowns and more than 5,000 yards. I think we can also agree that although he’s no doubt arrived, the chances of repeating such wild numbers are slim (throwing for 50 touchdowns only happened twice before 2018).

Kansas City Chiefs, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon The signs became ominous for him late last season when he was deactivated several times on game day despite being healthy. Things got even worse for him during the offseason, when the Chiefs acquired three players now ahead of him on the depth chart. -- Adam Teicher

The 28-year-old back hopes to resuscitate his career with the Chiefs and signed a one-year, prove-it deal worth $2.8 million that has $1.5 million guaranteed, including an $800,000 signing bonus.

DAMIEN WILLIAMS, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – ADP 2.06 Williams is poised to lead the Kansas City backfield in 2019, but it should be noted that the team did add Carlos Hyde in the offseason. Hyde’s presence means Williams is far from a lock to be a feature back. That being said, his dynamic ability in one of the league’s most explosive offenses makes Williams a very intriguing RB2 option who should be considered after the first 30 picks come off the board in fantasy drafts. That means from the mid-third round on in 12-teamers and from the fourth round on in 10-teamers.

PFF has already changed the way I think about building a team and play-calling. I can remember a time when everybody thought Andy Reid was crazy for passing 60% of the time. He doesn’t look so crazy now. But as much as the data has changed broadcasting, it has changed the game of football even more. “Gut instincts” are no longer good enough. Decisions must be made based on the data. Every year at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, PFF meets with nearly every team.

After Garoppolo’s injury, the team’s average depth of target took a major hit, going from Garoppolo’s mark of 9.4 yards downfield, to C.J. Beathard‘s mark of 7.3 yards downfield, to Nick Mullens‘ mark of just 7.5 yards downfield. It is amazing then that Kittle had such a historic season with very little success from deep passes. Over the past two seasons, only Travis Kelce (68) and Rob Gronkowski (58) have more plays of 15-plus yards than Kittle’s 44. Of those explosive plays, Kelce (41) and Gronk (29) are first and second, respectively, in receptions from passes that traveled at least 15 yards in the air.

Why Foles won’t save the Jaguars There are maybe three or four -- five, if you want to stretch it -- quarterbacks who are good enough to transcend their surroundings. Put Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgersor Patrick Mahomes on any team, and you’re at least guaranteed a shot at the playoffs. The problem is that the majority of QBs -- even some that are really good -- require solid supporting casts to hit their ceilings. All that to say: Foles is not Rodgers or Wilson or Mahomes. Even worse, it’s hard to gush over the weapons he has in Jacksonville.

Melvin Ingram: Chargers are definitely winning the Super Bowl | NBC Sports Pro Football Talk

Running back Melvin Gordon called the Chargers “the team to beat” this year and defensive end Melvin Ingram shares that belief. He said last week that the team is “definitely going to win the Super Bowl” before echoing his teammate’s read on the team’s spot in the league.

Quarterback Josh McCown retired from the NFL on Monday at the age of 39 in an article for The Players’ Tribune. McCown will transition into a role as an NFL analyst for ESPN and will debut on Wednesday.

“I don’t think he would want that. So, I don’t think we’re going to do that,” team president and CEO Joe Ellis said Monday. “We’ve honored him with a statue, with a Ring of Fame pillar, his plaque on the Ring of Fame. We’ll do some things this season to honor him. But if we were to put his name on the stadium, I can remember him when he knew I was off-track saying, ‘Joe, just a second.’

Former Lions tight end Michael Roberts has found (another) new home. The Green Bay Packers claimed Roberts off the waiver wire Monday, per the NFL transaction wire. Last week, a trade sending Roberts from Detroit to New England for a 2020 conditional seventh-round pick fell through after he failed his physical with the Patriots. As a result, Roberts was reverted back to the Lions’ roster and subsequently waived.

Gurley missed the final two games of the 2018 season and played sparingly in the playoffs.

“You know it’s been a little crazy the last few years, maybe more so than usual that we’re used to dealing with,” Roethlisberger said at his annual football camp Sunday, via video from Jeremy Fowler from ESPN. “So to kind of get back to quote-unquote normalcy is kind of nice.” What went unsaid was Antonio Brown is in Oakland and Le’Veon Bell is with the Jets.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Mahomes said. “That guy has been working hard. I’ve seen him in the training room working with Rick (Burkholder) and those guys. They do an excellent job. He is itching to go. You see him over there catching when we’re throwing. He’s trying to run around. We have to try to get him off the field.”

The NFL recently mandated all team have a team clinician before training camp, but the Chiefs have been ahead of the curve.

The Chiefs’ screen game became a hot topic on social media on Monday.

Welcome to the NFL “dead period,” though the Chiefs’ quarterback doesn’t really see it that way at all.

