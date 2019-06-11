Arrowheadlines: Saints DE throws shade at Patrick Mahomes, diminishes ‘18 achievements

The latest

Saints defensive end throws shade at Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady | Bellville News-Democrat

On Monday, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the show and was asked for his opinion on the best quarterback in the league. Unsurprisingly, he said teammate Drew Brees. “Isn’t that obvious,” Jordan asked. “Year in and year out (he’s the best), he doesn’t get the MVP year in an year out, but eventually he’s due. Who’s thrown more 5,000-yard seasons than Drew Brees?” Jordan then diminished what Mahomes and Brady did this past season. “We’re going to talk about how Pat Mahomes took an already playoff caliber team to another playoffs. Good job,” Jordan said. “We’re going to talk about Tom Brady, who’s been winning Super Bowls. I’d like to see Tom without Bill Belichick. I don’t know. Show me something.”

Ranking NFL divisions by QBs: Mahomes and Rivers power AFC West to second spot, Brady can’t rescue AFC East | CBS Sports

2. AFC West All four quarterbacks matter, but the AFC West slotting in at No. 2 is testament to Patrick Mahomes and Philip Rivers. The two of them are so good that they dragged the AFC West up to the second position.

The Biggest Revelation from Every NFL Team’s OTAs | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs: Damien Williams Is the Starting Running Back “Damien Williams is our starter,” Bieniemy said, per Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. “We expect him to excel in that role. It was easy to assume the Chiefs would hold a competition for the starting job that would last throughout the offseason. However, the competition already appears to have been settled.

PFF50: The NFL’s 50 best players entering the 2019 season | Pro Football Focus

48. T MITCHELL SCHWARTZ, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Schwartz turned in career-highs in overall grade (83.6) and pass-block grade (85.6) this past season. He also finished the year ranked tied for fifth in pass-blocking efficiency (97.9) and pressure percentage allowed (3.6%). The epitome of consistency, Schwartz has played 1,000 or more offensive snaps in every year of his seven-year NFL career and has yet to earn an overall grade below 72.6 or a pass-blocking grade below 73.8.

The Best NFL Free Agents Still on the Market | The Ringer

RB Darren Sproles Outside of that trio of teams, Sproles could be a nice addition to the Chiefs’ explosive offense. Damien Williams is the presumptive bellcow of that backfield, but Sproles could certainly still do some damage in Andy Reid’s wide-open scheme. CB Morris Claiborne The Chiefs could add a little bit of insurance behind free-agent addition Bashaud Breeland, who played just seven games last year while battling hamstring and groin injuries.

NFL teams ranked by their franchise QBs: Cowboys, 49ers on top | NFL

RANK 21. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Full Team Breakdown Who qualifies for the Chiefs? -- Alex Smith (2013-17): 76 starts | 50-26 | 3 Pro Bowls | 94.8 passer rating -- Trent Green (2001-06): 88 starts | 48-40 | 2 Pro Bowls | 87.3 passer rating -- Steve DeBerg (1988-91): 52 starts | 31-20-1 | 0 Pro Bowls | 81.8 passer rating -- Bill Kenney (1980-88): 77 starts | 34-43 | 1 Pro Bowl | 77.0 passer rating -- Len Dawson (1967-1975): 90 starts | 53-33-4 | 4 Pro Bowls | 78.6 passer rating | 1 SB ring Dawson’s ring and Smith’s development into a top-12 starter aren’t enough to elevate the Chiefsabove the Falcons. Had the Chiefs legend’s pre-’67 production been eligible for consideration, it’d be a different story.

Patrick Mahomes nailed the bat flip after his homer at Big Slick softball game | Kansas City Star

The home run was a no-doubter and Mahomes took a few moments to watch the flight of the ball. Mahomes then had a perfect bat flip as he started his home run trot. The Royals shared this video clip of the bat flip:

Around the league

Who can trigger a review on pass interference? Why NFL coaches are worried | ESPN

Historically, coaches haven’t won many battles over rules with league decision-makers. The choice appears to be between complicating traditional strategy and lengthening games, even if a sky judge one day renders the entire debate moot. Regardless, it seems clear that, one way or another, someone is going to be unhappy as the committee navigates this rule change to a workable position for the 2019 season.

No days off? Patriots cancel final week of OTAs | NFL

The New England Patriots canceled the final two days of offseason organized team activities that were scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reports.

Turner: Panthers can be ‘explosive’ with healthy Cam | NFL

“He’s really attacked this rehab, and he’s done everything he could possibly do physically to get back to where he is with the shoulder,” Turner told Breer over the weekend. “The rehab’s gone great. Obviously, part of it he did on his own, a big part of it, before we got back. But since April 20 or so, when we got back, he’s been totally engaged, both physically and mentally.

Yannick Ngakoue skips minicamp in contract dispute | NBC Sports Pro Football Talk

“I will not be attending minicamp as my contract has not been resolved. I remain committed to Jacksonville, the fans and my teammates. My hope is to be with Jacksonville for years to come,” he said.

No new contract yet, but Malcolm Jenkins reports for Eagles’ minicamp | Yahoo! Sports

Jenkins is a three-time Pro Bowler, including the last two years, but isn’t considered one of the very best safeties in the NFL. However, he has high value to the Eagles as a team leader and strong voice in the community in addition to what he does on the field.

8 reasons why the Raiders should be a slam dunk choice for ‘Hard Knocks’ | SB Nation

Jon Gruden? AB? Vontaze Burfict? This could be the drama HBO has been looking for since Season 6 of “Game of Thrones”.

In case you missed it at Arrowhead Pride

Five questions to be answered at Chiefs minicamp this week

There are many more, but here are five that seem to be on a lot of minds as the next phase of the Chiefs offseason gets underway

Mecole Hardman on Patrick Mahomes: there’s no time for “awe mode”

Playing with the league MVP is nice, according to Hardman, but he wants to make his own mark sooner rather than later.

Scenes from Chiefs production day

Per some of the Chiefs’ official social media accounts, shooting day was happening on Monday ahead of mandatory minicamp.

Patrick Mahomes will have “bazooka” ability, no-look pass in Madden NFL 20

The Madden team revealed that and more at its EA Play 2019 event over the weekend.

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media

AP Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

AP Instagram: Follow @ArrowheadPride

AP Twitter: Follow @ArrowheadPride

AP Editor-in-Chief: Pete Sweeney: Follow @pgsween

610 Sports Twitter: Follow @610SportsKC