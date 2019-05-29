Arrowheadlines: NFL.com lists three questions facing Chiefs in ‘19

The latest

10) What will be the outcome of the child-abuse investigation involving Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill? 48) Can Patrick Mahomes get even better? 49) How will the rebuilt Chiefs’ defense perform?

New Mexico drops ‘pay-to-play’ lawsuit against Chiefs owner after $5.65M settlement | Merced Sun-Star

The lawsuit had accused Hunt of improperly securing hundreds of millions of dollars in state investment money through a “pay to play” arrangement 14 years ago with political insiders Anthony and Marc Correra.

Sammy Watkins Prepares For Pivotal Year With Kansas City Chiefs | Forbes

If he doesn’t improve his production, there is a slight chance the Chiefs could release him after the 2019 season. Because of the front-loaded deal, Kansas City would only be on the hook for $7 million in dead cap money at that point.

Which NFL Teams Will Have the Biggest Contracts Due? | Sports Illustrated

4. Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes’s rookie contract doesn’t expire until after next season, and maybe we’re putting a little too much pressure on the young star here. However, wildly conservative estimates (in my opinion) have him earning $35 million per year on his first post-rookie mega deal. If he continues on something even close to this trajectory, Mahomes is going to command more than that. And $40 million per season is an awful lot to budget for. Oh, and Chris Jones is very good too—and he seems to know it.

Each NFL team’s backup quarterback right now, ranked by tier | SB Nation

Tier III: Career backups Chad Henne, Chiefs This group is comprised of quarterbacks who accepted they look better on the sideline wearing a headset than on the field wearing a helmet. They’re fine, and you hope to never see them for more than a few garbage-time series per season.

NFL’s top 100 value draft picks of all time: Tom Brady, Johnny Unitas, Bart Starr lead the way | CBS Sports

42. Will Shields, OL, Kansas City Chiefs DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 74 overall, 1993 12-time Pro Bowler. Three-time first-team All-Pro. Four-time second-team All-Pro. 47. Jared Allen, DE, Kansas City Chiefs DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 126 overall, 2004 Five-time Pro Bowler. Four-time first-team All-Pro. Two-time sacks leader.

Best ball advice: The most and least consistent 2018 players based on fantasy points | Pro Football Focus

MOST INCONSISTENT Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs Watkins’ ranking here is mostly injury-related, due to hamstring and foot injuries. Including the playoffs, he played on more than 12 snaps in just 10 games. Across those 10 games, he was moderately consistent and fairly productive, averaging 13.6 fantasy points per game, which would have ranked 25th-best last year.

Raiders signing guard Richie Incognito to 1-year deal | NFL

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Oakland Raiders are signing the free-agent guard to a one-year contract, per sources informed of the deal. Incognito’s agent Ken Sarnoff later confirmed the signing.

WR Brown on bond with Carr: Making ‘deposits’ | ESPN

“I think it’s really growing,” [Brown said of his camaraderie with Carr]. “Making a lot of deposits so we have a lot in the bank. Extremely grateful to be out here, to put the work in action. Show these guys what I’m about, on and off the field. It’s exciting to build that correlation and see it come to fruition right here.”

CB Chris Harris gets 1-year, $12.05M deal from Broncos | NFL

Harris and the Broncos have reached an agreement to adjust his salary for 2019, paying him $12.05 million, NFL Network’s James Palmer reported Tuesday evening.

Giants’ Saquon Barkley: Le’Veon Bell Sitting out 2018 Season ‘Not Good’ for NFL | Bleacher Report

“We definitely both respect each other’s games,” Barkley said, per Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com. “Obviously, he sat out last year and that’s just not good for the league in general because he is such a tremendous player and you look forward to seeing a guy like that on Sundays.”

NFLPA Director DeMaurice Smith Tells Agents to Plan for Work Stoppage After 2020 | Sports Illustrated

The NFL’s collective bargaining agreement with the Players Association will expire after the 2020 season. Smith urged the league’s young players to begin saving money in Tuesday’s letter by telling the agents, “I can’t stress enough the importance of having our player members in a sound financial situation should a work stoppage occur.”

49ers cut ties with Anthony Davis after 2010 first-round pick decides to come out of retirement | CBS Sports

The 49ers announced on Tuesday that they’ve decided to cut ties with Davis, who was selected by San Francisco with the 11th overall pick during the 2010 NFL Draft. Although Davis ended up playing in parts of six different seasons with the 49ers while starting 71 games, he retired twice during his time with the team and hadn’t played a regular season snap since Week 1 of 2016.

Sean McVay: Pleased with where Todd Gurley’s at | NFL

“He hasn’t [taken part in on-field drills] right now,” McVay said at Tuesday’s press conference. “That was what we felt like was best for Todd when Todd and I sat down and it’s been really good so far and we feel good about that.”

