Cornerbacks that could become available

The boards of Arrowhead pride can turn any thread into a demand for a cornerback upgrade. With June 1 quickly approaching, I think some new faces could be out on the market soon. I am going to go through some guys in the order of likelihood they could be Chiefs by the time training camp rolls around. Though even with my most likely candidate, I would not exactly set the odds super high. Before I start, a couple of things to consider.

Some teams are going to release guys because they don't want to risk their salary being guaranteed in the event of an injury. Not everyone who cuts a big salary needs the space right now. But if a guy with a big cap number is not in your plans, you don't want to risk him blowing out a knee or suffering a string of concussions that prevent you from cutting him later. I will not be discussing Patrick Peterson who has been discussed to death and has the suspension hanging over him. I will not include Jalen Ramsey, as the Chiefs would be one of the last teams the Jaguars would consider trading him to.

I also think our cornerback group is not as bare as it seems, though I would like to bring in another veteran player. Kendall Fuller has a reputation for being a slot guy, and that is where he has been most successful. He hasn't been awful on the outside, though. With free agency looming, he should have all the motivation in the world to show that he can be a good outside guy. Also, the versatility of Honey Badger and Thornhill could allow us to compensate for underachieving corners, particularly if Jordan Lucas or Armani Watts are playing well.

Here are 9 corners that I think may be available, listed in order of likelihood of being Chiefs.

1. Janoris Jenkins. If he were available, I think the Chiefs would be the overwhelming favorite to acquire him. He has been successful before on Spagnoulo's defense. The Giants drafted three corners this year and used a supplemental third round pick last summer on Sam Beal. With the Giants looking up at the Eagles and Cowboys, they are unlikely to compete this year. They should have every reason to let their young corners learn on the job. The front office also seems to hold a grudge against every free agent acquisition made by previous decision makers. As for Jenkins, he is getting old but I think he would be an upgrade over Brashaud Breeland. The Giants don't really need the cap room, but probably want to be looking at their young corners in game action.

2. Morris Claiborne. He is only ranking so highly because he is available as a free agent. For more than 3 weeks, he has been available without impacting the comp pick formula. I think he will go to camp with someone, but there is always a chance someone like him is retired and doesn't know it yet. There is little about him that think would be an upgrade over Ward or Breeland, but maybe the Chiefs will want to look at him if they aren't happy with what they see in OTAs and minicamp.

3. Josh Norman. I think Norman is likely to be released before camp. The rumor is that he and the team do not particularly care for one another. With the amount of future cap space the Redskins have tied up in Alex Smith, I think they have to get out of Norman's monster deal. He is far from the days when he may have been the best corner in the NFL, but he is far from terrible. I would definitely go out and sign him if he is cut. I think the current version of him could still be better than the best version of Breeland.

4. Artie Burns. The Steelers have next to no cap room, and this guy is clearly not in their plans. Burns is a good example of what you get when you draft top athleticism with underwhelming tape. They player he was compared to going into the draft was David Amerson, though at the time Amerson was thought to be a competent NFL player. The improvement has not happened. If he were cut, it would be like our front office to want to sign him since he was a top pick not too long ago. But there is nothing about him that suggests he is a better option than Ward or Breeland or even Reaser. He rates high due to his likelihood of being released, reputation as a former first round pick, and likely low cost to sign him.

5. Dre Kirkpatrick. The Bengals really do not need cap space, but Kirkpatrick has a high number and is no longer a starting player for them. I don't see the cheapest franchise in the league paying him his full salary to be a backup. He is coming off of some injuries and looks to be in decline. If he is released, I am not sure he would drum up much more interest than Claiborne has to this point. I would want to look at him if the Bengals cut him, but there a strong chance the rest of Charvarius Ward's career is much better than the rest of Dre Kirkpatrick's.

6 and 7. Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes. This is a complicated situation. Minnesota is in full fledged cap hell this season and next. Cutting or trading Kyle Rudolph will help, but they will also need to move one of these guys. They are high priced, and the Vikings also have some good options on rookie contracts to step in. To maximize savings, one of these guys has to be traded. Cutting Rhodes does little to this year's cap, though it would open up some much needed 2020 cap space. Waynes pretty much has to be traded to save anything. Keep in mind the Vikings are already projected to be over the 2020 cap with Waynes and Rudolph not even on the books. I think the most likely solution is that they shop Waynes and allow him to negotiate an extension with the acquiring team. I think we would be in on this, but so would other teams. We also might not be in a great position to take on a long term commitment at the corner position.

8. Jourdan Lewis. This is a different situation as Lewis will be 24 when the season starts and entering his third season. For the 2017 Cowboys, Lewis started 7 games as a rookie, played well, and finished with a 71% snap count. Last season, he only started one game and finished with an 18% snap count. The word around here in DFW is that Kris Richard values Richard Sherman type size and won't really consider a bigger role for Lewis. Lewis has played well in press coverage and has a similar size to Janoris Jenkins and some other corners who have been successful in Spagnoulo's system. There also could be a good match in trade here. The Cowboys are light at defensive tackle and have Taco Charleton and Tank Lawrence coming off of offseason surgery and Randy Gregory may never be reinstated. So I could see Lewis being traded straight up for Xavier Williams or Tanoh Kapassinion. The main reason why he is so low is that I don't think the Chiefs would take another player who has faced domestic violence charges, even though Lewis was the rare case that ended with a not guilty verdict.

9. AJ Bouye. I have him listed here because the Jaguars face a bad 2020 salary cap situation. Cutting Bouye would give them some flexibility. However, I don't really expect him to be cut. The Jaguars moves this offseason have the look of a team that wants to go all in. With Jalen Ramsey probably not in the team's long term plans, I think they will find other ways to trim salary than cutting Bouye.