Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to attend quarterback coaching summit

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been listed as one of 42 expected attendees at the 2019 NFL Quarterback Coaching Summit set to take place in Atlanta June 24-25.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame partners with the NFL to host the event.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to develop a diverse pipeline of offensive coaches and personnel, the quarterback coaching summit is an opportunity for participants to further develop and perfect their proficiencies in game administration, offensive philosophy implementation and quarterback development,” NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said in a release.

The release adds the summit “will equip offensive coaches with resources, professional development and networking opportunities with NFL club representatives.”

“We are excited to work with the NFL on the quarterback coaching summit, as well as open the lines of communication and exchange ideas on fundamentals and techniques required to coach the QB position,” James “Shack” Harris, the Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder and a 2012 inductee said. “The results should help participating coaches in college football and the NFL prepare for the opportunity to become head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterback coach or offensive assistant.”

The Cincinnati Bengals were reportedly seriously interested in Bieniemy as their next head coach this past offseason before the team ultimately decided to hire Zac Taylor. Bieniemy is once again expected to be an attractive candidate to become a head coach next offseason.

