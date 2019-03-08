Chiefs officially submit proposal to change overtime rules, also want review of personal fouls

The NFL’s 2019 rules change proposals were submitted to all teams in the league Friday, as announced by the league’s official football operations account.

2019 rules change proposals submitted by clubs were shared with all teams today. Here’s a look at what was proposed. For the full summary, visit: https://t.co/LBmaH8VSPC pic.twitter.com/ujKu0zYFFN — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) March 9, 2019

Likely stemming from the result of the AFC title game, in which the Kansas City Chiefs never touched the football in overtime en route to their 37-31, the organization submitted the following:

By Kansas City; to amend Rule 16 to (1) allow both teams the opportunity to possess the ball at least one time in overtime, even if the first team to possess the ball in overtime scores a touchdown; (2) eliminate overtime for preseason; and (3) eliminate overtime coin toss so that winner of initial coin toss to begin game may choose whether to kick or receive, or which goal to defend.

Brett Veach revealed on March 1 that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was working on the proposal. The Chiefs would also like to see replay review of personal foul penalties.

By Kansas City; to amend Rule 15, Section 2, to add review of personal fouls (called or not called on the field) as plays subject to coaches’ challenge in the instant replay system.

Six other teams submitted proposals, which you may read in full here.

After the proposals are submitted at the NFL Scouting Combine, the league’s competition committee “reconvenes to review video, draft rule proposals and positions, discuss proposals submitted by clubs and prepare its report of supporting statistics for the membership to discuss and vote on at the league’s annual meeting.”

This year’s NFL annual meeting takes place from March 24-27 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here are the current members of the NFL’s competition committee: