Arrowheadlines: One Patrick Mahomes trait has changed the game of football

But when it comes to a quarterback’s ability to make something out of nothing when the original play design breaks down — also known as second-reaction improvisational ability — let’s just say it’s a skill that has never been more valuable in the NFL, even at the expense of other, more classically projectable traits like size or the ability to take snaps under center. “That trend [toward finding that] has already started,” said Greg Cosell, an executive producer for ESPN’s “NFL Matchup.”

Kansas City Chiefs Cap Space: $10.03 million Why the Chiefs make sense: The Chiefs will need to get creative if they hope to land Collins. However, sense around the league during the NFL Combine is that Collins would be among Kansas City’s prime targets if he reached free agency. After reportedly releasing Justin Houston, the Chiefs would create $14 million in addition cap space this offseason. General manager Brett Veach could essentially swap Houston for Collins and pair him alongside Eric Berry.

So two years ago the Chiefs began preparing to replace him. They drafted one potential Houston replacement, Tanoh Kpassagnon, in 2017 and another, Breeland Speaks, last year. Speaks could easily be the one to replace Houston. He was acquired by current general manager Brett Veach, who traded up in the second round last year to get into position to draft Speaks. The Chiefs plan to switch to a 4-3 base defensive system and Veach recently indicated he believed Speaks was better suited to play an end position rather than outside linebacker, which he played as a rookie.

WHAT’S NEXT? This could end up as one of the most unsettled franchise tag classes in recent memory. Jadeveon Clowney will be taking his time signing his tender. Things appear to be growing contentious between the Cowboys and DeMarcus Lawrence. The Chiefs could deal Dee Ford in order to open up their defense for new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. They also may have a squabble about whether Ford is a linebacker or a defensive end. If nothing else, it seems to magnify how differently teams typically handle these situations.

PATRICK MAHOMES, QB, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Mahomes is the most obvious name on the list. He joined two illustrious quarterback clubs last year: The 5,000-yard club and the 50-touchdown club. Even with the league becoming ultra pass-happy, those are still lofty marks. There is a very good chance that Mahomes never has a season this good again. That’s not a knock on him — it’s just a testament to how good his 2018 season was. But that doesn’t mean Mahomes is a one-hit wonder. He will be a perennial elite fantasy QB1 for years to come.

#29 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Consensus: Deandre Baker

Many close to the Raiders lease discussions consider the pact an inevitability. Once completed, it will feature $7.5 million rent for 2019 and a $10.5 million team option for 2020. It would then be subject to vote from three public entities before it can be enacted. First, the Coliseum Authority will vote at an open-session special meeting. On a later date, the Oakland City Council and Alameda County Board of Supervisors, respectively, must approve the lease, too.

The Indianapolis Colts and defensive tackle Margus Hunt agreed to a multiyear contract extension on Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed, but a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Hunt agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal that could be worth up to $10 million with incentives. Hunt was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next week.

The Baltimore Ravens are releasing veteran Eric Weddle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Weddle, who turned 34 in January, was set to enter the final year of his contact, which paid a base salary of $6.5 million. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero pointed out Weddle could have earned an additional $1 million in incentives and the release will save the Ravens $7.5 million against the salary cap.

Minutes after the close of the franchise-tag deadline, the Los Angeles Rams made a surprise transaction on the defensive side of the ball. The Rams will release linebacker Mark Barron, NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano reported Tuesday on Up to the Minute.

The New England Patriots have deployed the franchise tag nine times under head coach Bill Belichick. But as the 4 p.m. ET deadline passed Tuesday, so did any inkling that this March would mark the 10th press of the button. The one-year franchise tag for offensive lineman Trent Brown would have been $14.067 million. For defensive end Trey Flowers, $17.128 million was the guaranteed magic number. As for kicker Stephen Gostkowski, previously tagged in 2015 as a placeholder to his four-year, $17.2 million contract extension, $5.98 million sat at the forefront. Hypotheticals proved to be only that.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and starting left tackle Donovan Smith agreed to a three-year, $41.25 million deal, including $27 million fully guaranteed at signing on Tuesday, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

LOMBARDO: The Chiefs will need to get creative if they hope to land Collins. However, sense around the league during the NFL Combine is that Collins would be among Kansas City’s prime targets if he reached free agency. After reportedly releasing Justin Houston, the Chiefs would create $14 million in addition cap space this offseason. General manager Brett Veach could essentially swap Houston for Collins and pair him alongside Eric Berry. Familiarity with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo could also help lead Collins to Kansas City. It is no secret that the Chiefs aim to bolster their defense this offseason, and Collins would push them closer to reaching the Super Bowl.

Theory one: The Chiefs have no intention of trading Ford but rather saving money. The Chiefs are floating out to news-breakers that Ford may be a better fit for a 3-4 defense. This makes little sense, considering defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has downplayed defensive scheme this offseason and it is something Andy Reid has done in the past. Spagnuolo went as far as joking about the Chiefs “running the 5-6.” Theory two: The Chiefs would actually accept a second-rounder for Ford, which would be a mistake (from the outside looking in). Perhaps, the Chiefs are comfortable building a new-look defense around the 24-year-old Chris Jones, who finished with 15.5 sacks in a breakout season in 2018. Word is the Chiefs have made Jones a 2019 offseason priority.

