PFF lists Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill among NFL’s top “hybrid players”

On Friday, football analytics site Pro Football Focus posted an article highlighting NFL hybrid players — those who can fulfill multiple roles on a team.

Having players that can seamlessly counter any formation the opposition throws at you without needing to substitute or audible saves coordinators a lot of headaches. Merely being in a hybrid role doesn’t have value in and of itself, but the value of doing so well is at an all-time high.

PFF listed New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett, New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers, Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Lorenzo Alexander, New York Jets safety Jamal Adams and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James in this group.

Along with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The new ‘flex’ position on the NFL All-Pro team was created for players like Hill. The Chiefs receiver splits his time between outside and slot receiver, but his deployment on screens, sweeps, and motions are just as deadly. While he averaged 16.6 yards per catch on 96 catches, Hill also averaged 8.1 yards per attempt on 23 rushes including the postseason.

And they didn’t even mention that Hill also still returns punts for the Chiefs.

PFF’s Michael Bennett is making a solid point about the versatility of these players making the jobs of their coaches a lot easier. But it’s also worth noting that it seems to work: all four of the teams that made the conference championships this past season have a player on this list.

In a tweet promoting the article, PFF posed a question: What can’t Tyreek Hill do?

We’ll be happy to answer that question:

Very little — except flash a pair of fingers in an opponent’s face after scoring a touchdown. And maybe... operate a television camera.