Chiefs sign Packers FB and Saints DT to reserve/future contracts

On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs signed another player to a reserve/future contract. He is Aaron Ripkowski, a fullback who was cut by the Green Bay Packers at the beginning of the 2018 season.

Ripkowski, 26, is a native of Dayton, Ohio, and a graduate of of the University of Oklahoma. He was a sixth-round pick for the Packers in the 2015 NFL draft, and was a backup fullback for three seasons, appearing in all but one game and starting 10.

For the Packers, he recorded 163 rushing yards on 39 carries, 103 receiving yards on 17 catches, plus two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown. He was utilized on a little over half of Green Bay’s special teams snaps, appearing on the punt and kickoff teams.

Last Thursday, the Chiefs signed former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux to a reserve/future contract. Mondeaux, 23, is a native of Portland, Oregon, and was a 2018 undrafted free agent rookie out of Oregon. He was with the Saints in training camp last summer, and failed to make the final roster. He had been signed to the Saints practice squad on December 31, but now he is under contract with the Chiefs.