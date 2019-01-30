Five free agents that fit in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense

Steve Spagnuolo is here to fix the defensive woes of the Kansas City Chiefs and it’s presumed he will bring a 4-3 Under defense with him. While several players under contract in Kansas City for 2019 make perfect sense in the new defensive look, there is obviously still a need to add talent to the most glaring issue the Chiefs had in their run to the AFC Championship game.

Here are five players we discussed on the AP Laboratory this week:

Anthony Barr

The Minnesota Vikings linebacker’s name was one of the first that came to Craig’s mind as we were discussing players that make sense as the SAM linebacker in a 4-3 Under. Barr has the versatility that can make the position more dynamic for the Chiefs defense. He has a history rushing the passer but possesses the ability to drop into shallow zones and carry a tight end vertically. Barr will likely command a significant investment for his services.

Landon Collins

The New York Giants safety is a favorite of Matt Lane. The strong safety role in a Spagnuolo defense is a critical piece to make it work. That position is tasked with a variety of responsibilities, from man coverage on running backs, tight ends and the occasional wide receiver, to blitzing, to dropping into zones and sometimes as a single high. You want someone capable of handling the variety and Collins is someone who fits that, albeit at a hefty price. If he comes to Kansas City that means Eric Berry probably isn’t here.

Brandon Graham

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive end will have a fascinating free agency. Graham is merely one year removed from a 9.5-sack season, his career high. This year, his production dipped to 4.0 sacks but led edge rushers in hurries and was fourth in pressures. What is his price tag entering his age 31 season, though? If he isn’t able to garner a large contract, Graham would be a nice addition to bolster the pass rush. He was drafted by Andy Reid and still has the capability to affect the quarterback. He could be a tremendous value if people don’t want to bet on his age. If he wants to chase a ring, Kansas City would be a great bet for him.

Bradley Roby

The Chiefs will need to address the cornerback position in free agency and the draft and Roby is someone they could easily consider. Roby won’t command top-shelf money, but he will still earn a solid deal. The Chiefs could be involved. Roby is scheme diverse and could fit in very easily in Kansas City. He’s willing to be physical but also athletic enough to match up with anyone. He would be a welcome addition to the defensive back room.

Adrian Amos

The Chicago Bears safety could be a consolation if Collins does not end up in Kansas City although their roles would be different. He’s more of a jack-of-all-trades type safety and could be a fine asset at either safety spot. Amos is a willing hitter but still possesses enough range to play deep if asked. He has the ability to play in the box if need be, but his man coverage skills are better than most box safeties. The flexibility he possesses would help any secondary and the Chiefs could easily be in the mix for his services.

