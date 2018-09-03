Arrowheadlines: Chiefs offensive lineman Andrew Wylie’s “NFL dream has come true”

The latest

Deland McCullough: Runs in the Family | ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach Deland McCullough went searching for his biological parents. He found them where he never would have expected.

Andrew Wylie’s NFL dream has come true | Midland Daily News

Andrew Wylie has realized his dream of making an NFL roster. The 2012 Midland High graduate and former Eastern Michigan University standout offensive lineman survived Kansas City’s cut on Saturday and will be part of the Chiefs’ 53-man roster when the team heads to Los Angeles to open the season against the Chargers on Sept. 9.

Q&A with Andrew Wylie | Midland Daily News

F.K.: You were described recently by a writer on ArrowheadPride.com as playing with “a little bit of a mean streak.” Do you think that’s accurate? A.W.: (laughs) “Yeah, I’d say so. I like to go out there and have tons of fun playing football and being on the O-line. A lot of that (attitude) comes from playing at Eastern Michigan University. Not a lot of people respected that program, and I always played with a chip on my shoulder. I don’t play dirty, but I like to play tough.”

Hunter sticking with Chiefs; signed to practice squad | Canadore

North Bay’s Ryan Hunter was released by the Chiefs yesterday, but today he has accepted a practice squad spot, the NFL team announced on Sunday. Hunter one of the seven Canadian players who were among the nearly 1200 players cut by Saturday afternoon’s cutdown deadline as NFL teams trimmed their 90-man training camp rosters to 53, in preparation for the start of the regular season next week.

Justyn Ross was thinking about Sammy Watkins after his first career touchdown | Tiger Net

The touchdown reminded wide receivers coach Jeff Scott of another freshman who scored in that same end zone in his first collegiate start — Sammy Watkins.

Chiefs Cornerback Orlando Scandrick Proposes to Draya Michele — Again | Atlanta Black Star

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Orlando Scandrick isn’t giving up on the idea of Draya Michele becoming his wife. The couple have been dating for quite a while and were initially engaged in 2015. The former “Basketball Wives” star told People Magazine, “He got down on one knee and as soon as he started to talk I got nervous and couldn’t help but to laugh hysterically. I was laughing and crying at the same time. … It’s more than beautiful than I expected.”

Around the league

Jon Gruden on Mack trade: ‘Something had to happen’ | NFL.com

“We have waited. We waited and waited, and the Rams game was looming,” Gruden said. “Our feeling was he was not going to report anytime soon. Like I said, I saw the Redskins go through it with Kirk Cousins this long process. You can wait it out. You can franchise him. You can force him to play. But we made a decision and we’re going to stand by it. ”We made an offer. I don’t believe we were anywhere close to where the Bears were. The Bears made us an offer that we thought was really unique.”

Eagles claim D.J. Alexander, waive Joe Walker | ProFootballTalk

Alexander was a Chiefs fifth-round pick in 2015 and played in every game over his first two seasons. Despite being named to the Pro Bowl in 2016 for his special teams work, Alexander got traded to the Seahawks last year and had 10 tackles in 12 games.

Broncos waive former first-round pick Paxton Lynch | NFL.com

“Vance [Joseph] and I met with Paxton this morning and informed him that it’s best for everyone to make this move,” Broncos president of football operations/general manager John Elway said in a statement. âWe appreciate all of Paxton’s hard work as a Bronco, and we wish him well in the future.”

Injuries: Broncos place Su’a Cravens (knee) on IR | NFL.com

The Broncos safety has been placed on injured reserve, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. Cravens missed the first three preseason games with the knee injury, but returned to play in Denver’s preseason finale. His knee has since worsened and required a procedure, which will force him to miss at least the first eight weeks of the season.

Shaquem Griffin disproves doubters again, looks poised to start NFL debut playing with 1 hand | Yahoo! Sports

That Griffin made the team is no surprise. The fifth-round linebacker out of UCF who is missing his left hand has flashed the ability that earned him AAC Defensive Player of the Year and second-team All-America honors in college throughout the preseason.

