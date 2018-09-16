Ranking the NFL quarterbacks...



This is an incredibly difficult task - ranking all of the NFL quarterbacks - on their current talent level. Tom Brady would be number one if this was a career list but how does he measure up now.

Age 36-41

Rivers, Big Ben, Manning, Brees, Brady

Key question - How much has age affected their ability to perform?

Age 30-35

Rodgers, Smith, Flacco, Ryan, Bradford, Cousins, Stafford, Dalton, Keenum, Tannehill

Key question - How far away are they from passing their prime?

Age 26-29

Wilson, Newton, Luck, Taylor, Carr, Bortles, Garropalo

Key question - How much more improvement in their game can we expect?

Age 21-25

Wentz, Prescott, Winston, Mariota, Trubisky, Goff, Watson, Mahomes, Allen, Darnold

Key question - Are we excited about potential or production?

Here we go

32. Josh Allen - not ready and surrounded by a terrible team

31. Sam Bradford - the man of glass will soon be replaced by Josh Rosen

30. Tyrod Taylor - a runner, not a passer, expect Baker Mayfield sooner than later

29. Case Keenum - a journeyman with one good year

28. Ryan Tannehill - needs to avoid injury to become average again

27. Sam Darnold - not as excited as everyone else, his passes lack zip

26. Mitch Trubisky - better than last year, clutched when needed last week

25. Jameis Winston - expect the Bucs to eventually start him, has flashed before

24. Dak Prescott - looks lost when he has no running game

23. Deshaun Watson - has speed and can throw deep, is that all he can do

22. Blake Bortles - has made improvement but needed to do so desperately

21. Joe Flacco - a pedestrian career, should be his last season in Baltimore

20. Andy Dalton - had higher upside than Flacco, still a pedestrian career

19. Eli Manning - an interception machine who better hope Barkley carries the team

18. Andrew Luck - one injury away from retirement and a disappointing career

17. Derek Carr - good as long as he does not get hit, I will call him a sissy

16. Marcus Mariota - are injuries going to catch up to him as well

15. Kirk Cousins - as average as a good NFL quarterback can be

14. Phillip Rivers - his receivers dropped plenty but he also seems to be showing his age

13. Cam Newton - hell of a runner but mediocre as a passer, when does he hit the wall

12. Carson Wentz - was top five pre-injury, hopefully does not go the Luck way

11. Jared Goff - with a defense and running game, should be his year to shine

10. Jimmy Garropolo - did okay against a tough Minnesota defense

9. Matt Stafford - looked completely lost last week, undiagnosed concussion perhaps, has he lost it

8. Patrick Mahomes - raw talent gets him this high, learning curve puts him this low

7. Alex Smith - veteran leader who has maximized his talent

6. Matt Ryan - was his career derailed by the Super Bowl fiasco

5. Russel Wilson - expect to see him get banged up this year with a bad Seattle team

4. Tom Brady - showing his age on some throws but is still Tom Brady

3. Big Ben - still has an arm but starting to see too many clunker games

2. Drew Brees - can still put up some huge numbers but how much longer can he last

1. Aaron Rodgers - the injury this year and last year could signify his eventual decline

I am sure that I will get torn apart in the comments - sure that I will receive many negative comments about having Mahomes way too high after only two games. The next few years will see the changing of the guard when it comes to the best quarterback in the NFL. Rodgers should maintain the title as he becomes the senior statesman as Brady and Brees and company retire. Will be interesting to see which young quarterbacks get into the top five argument.