Ranking the NFL quarterbacks...

This is an incredibly difficult task - ranking all of the NFL quarterbacks - on their current talent level. Tom Brady would be number one if this was a career list but how does he measure up now.
Age 36-41
Rivers, Big Ben, Manning, Brees, Brady
Key question - How much has age affected their ability to perform?
Age 30-35
Rodgers, Smith, Flacco, Ryan, Bradford, Cousins, Stafford, Dalton, Keenum, Tannehill
Key question - How far away are they from passing their prime?
Age 26-29
Wilson, Newton, Luck, Taylor, Carr, Bortles, Garropalo
Key question - How much more improvement in their game can we expect?
Age 21-25
Wentz, Prescott, Winston, Mariota, Trubisky, Goff, Watson, Mahomes, Allen, Darnold
Key question - Are we excited about potential or production?
Here we go
32. Josh Allen - not ready and surrounded by a terrible team
31. Sam Bradford - the man of glass will soon be replaced by Josh Rosen
30. Tyrod Taylor - a runner, not a passer, expect Baker Mayfield sooner than later
29. Case Keenum - a journeyman with one good year
28. Ryan Tannehill - needs to avoid injury to become average again
27. Sam Darnold - not as excited as everyone else, his passes lack zip
26. Mitch Trubisky - better than last year, clutched when needed last week
25. Jameis Winston - expect the Bucs to eventually start him, has flashed before
24. Dak Prescott - looks lost when he has no running game
23. Deshaun Watson - has speed and can throw deep, is that all he can do
22. Blake Bortles - has made improvement but needed to do so desperately
21. Joe Flacco - a pedestrian career, should be his last season in Baltimore
20. Andy Dalton - had higher upside than Flacco, still a pedestrian career
19. Eli Manning - an interception machine who better hope Barkley carries the team
18. Andrew Luck - one injury away from retirement and a disappointing career
17. Derek Carr - good as long as he does not get hit, I will call him a sissy
16. Marcus Mariota - are injuries going to catch up to him as well
15. Kirk Cousins - as average as a good NFL quarterback can be
14. Phillip Rivers - his receivers dropped plenty but he also seems to be showing his age
13. Cam Newton - hell of a runner but mediocre as a passer, when does he hit the wall
12. Carson Wentz - was top five pre-injury, hopefully does not go the Luck way
11. Jared Goff - with a defense and running game, should be his year to shine
10. Jimmy Garropolo - did okay against a tough Minnesota defense
9. Matt Stafford - looked completely lost last week, undiagnosed concussion perhaps, has he lost it
8. Patrick Mahomes - raw talent gets him this high, learning curve puts him this low
7. Alex Smith - veteran leader who has maximized his talent
6. Matt Ryan - was his career derailed by the Super Bowl fiasco
5. Russel Wilson - expect to see him get banged up this year with a bad Seattle team
4. Tom Brady - showing his age on some throws but is still Tom Brady
3. Big Ben - still has an arm but starting to see too many clunker games
2. Drew Brees - can still put up some huge numbers but how much longer can he last
1. Aaron Rodgers - the injury this year and last year could signify his eventual decline
I am sure that I will get torn apart in the comments - sure that I will receive many negative comments about having Mahomes way too high after only two games. The next few years will see the changing of the guard when it comes to the best quarterback in the NFL. Rodgers should maintain the title as he becomes the senior statesman as Brady and Brees and company retire. Will be interesting to see which young quarterbacks get into the top five argument.