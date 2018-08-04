The first Kansas City Chiefs depth chart is here

The Kansas City Chiefs public relations department has released the team’s first depth chart for the 2018 NFL season:
Here is the first (unofficial) #Chiefs depth chart of the season: pic.twitter.com/N3mMoASqro— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 4, 2018
Things that stand out:
- Cameron Erving is currently listed ahead of Parker Ehinger at left guard. Ryan Hunter, after mixing in with the first team at left guard during OTAs, is now listed as the third right guard.
- Jace Amaro is listed as the third tight end. Don’t forget that Demetrius Harris is suspended for Week 1, so that spot is especially important as the regular season draws nearer.
- Damien Williams is listed as the third running back, which makes sense given Charcandrick West’s concussion and Williams’ camp performance, as noted earlier Saturday by Kent Swanson.
- Undrafted rookie running back Darrel Williams is listed ahead of veteran Kerwynn Williams.
- Matt McGloin has edged out Chase Litton as the club’s third quarterback so far.
- Breeland Speaks is listed as the second outside linebacker behind Justin Houston, ahead of veteran Frank Zombo.
- Rookie Tremon Smith is your fourth cornerback, which makes sense based upon what we’ve seen.
- Daniel Sorensen is the safety starting with Eric Berry.
- Rookie safety Armani Watts, who missed time early in camp due to an ankle injury, is buried. Rookie Dorian O’ Daniel is listed as the team’s third left inside linebacker.
- De’Anthony Thomas is listed as the starting kick returner, with Tremon Smith at No. 2. That will be a battle to watch as camp rolls along.
