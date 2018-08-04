Clark Hunt on NFL anthem policy discussion: “There’s nothing to report on that”

Saturday afternoon was the first time Kansas City Chiefs owner, chairman and CEO Clark Hunt was made available to the media since the NFL’s anthem policy was put on hold.

The original policy, as unanimously voted upon by all NFL owners back in late May, required players to stand for the anthem or stay in the locker room, or become subject to fines from the league.

The NFL Players Association quickly filed a grievance, leading to this joint-statement from the league and NFLPA, freezing the new policy.

Hunt was asked about the Chiefs’ stance on the talks on Saturday.

“As you guys have probably read or seen elsewhere, the league and the players’ union are discussing that policy right now,” Hunt said. “There’s really nothing to report on that. We’re not doing anything on it and until the league tells us what the policy is, there’s really nothing to talk about.”

Hunt told reporters he has talked to Chiefs players regarding the social injustice iniative.

“We’ve not specifically talked about the anthem, but we have talked extensively about the league’s and the Chiefs’ social justice initiative—both in a group setting and with the players individually,” Hunt said. “I’ve talked to them about getting involved in the community and making a difference with the causes they care about.”

Hunt continued.

“Now, that’s not something new for the Chiefs,” he said. “It’s something that’s been going on in Kansas City since my dad brought the team here in 1963, and we’re extremely proud of the work out players do in the community. We’ve had five guys win the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award over the years, and I’ve challenged the players to get out there and make a difference. There are so many of them who have a great heart and spend a lot of time and want to get involved, and I told them, ‘Look. We’ll support you—not only with human resources but also financially for causes that you care about.’”

Asked to name players specifically, Hunt said he didn’t want to “betray their confidence” and he’d rather the players bring up their initiatives themselves.