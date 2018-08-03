Here's a team comprised of Former Chiefs, who are still active in the NFL

Here's a team comprised of Former Chiefs players who are still active. Got the idea from the Houston Texans Battle Red blog.

Could I make a team out of former Chiefs players who are currently Free Agents, or playing for another team?

I had two Ground Rules: The free agent has to be non-retired (obvious) and would have been signed by a team (Chiefs included) at some part of the 2017 regular season.

Offense:

QB: Alex Smith (Washington) (no questions here), Backup: Nick Foles (Eagles)

HB: Jamaal Charles (FA) (no questions here either)

FB: Patrick Dimarco (Bills)

OL: Jeff Allen (FA) , Rodney Hudson (Raiders), Eric Kush (Bears), Zach Fulton (Texans), Jah Reid (FA). (Donald Stephenson would have qualified, but he has retired after he was hit with a suspension)

WR: J Maclin (FA), A Wilson (Dolphins)

TE: A Fasano (Dolphins), Sean "duck Dynasty" McGrath (Lions).

So it seems like it is difficult fielding a team (bad OL) on the offense. I had to put Kush as C, Hudson as a G and play Jeff Allen as T to make it work. But this could be a functional team, with 2 TE and 2 WRs. I found DiMarco from Madden. He played 5 games for Chiefs in 2012, was a 2nd team All pro FB for the Falcons in 2015.

Defense:

DL: Rakeem Nunez Roches (Colts), Dontari Poe (Panthers), Jaye Howard (FA).

LB: Ramik Wilson (Rams), Derrick Johnson (Raiders.. sigh), Hali (FA)

CB: Marcus Peters (Rams), Marcus Cooper (Bears), T Mitchell (Browns)

S: Ron Parker (falcons), Kurt Coleman (Saints)

This team wont have much pass rush, but they have some risk takers in the CB slot, and the safeties are decent. Most of these guys were Chiefs last year. I think Kurt Coleman definitely would have helped with our safety quandary now. Marcus Cooper has become an ok CB, earned a 3 year 16 million deal with the Bears.

The purpose of this exercise was to look if there are any players out there who would be an upgrade over what we have currently.

On the offense, I would take Rodney Hudson if i really have to get someone. but we do have Mitch Morse, and his prime is still ahead.

On the defense, at best, Kurt Coleman could have helped us.

What do you think? (Besides me having too much time on my hand) Who else could have been picked? Who else could help the current roster? Discuss!



