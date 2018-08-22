Chiefs release Charcandrick West

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Wednesday morning they have released running back Charcandrick West.

We have released RB Charcandrick West. pic.twitter.com/c7dJ2ooqHo — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 22, 2018

“I really was close with Charcandrick,” Chiefs special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Dave Toub said. “I wasn’t playing him, obviously with the concussion, but he’s a player we’re going to miss. He’s a good player, but we have thing around here—it’s next man up. We have some depth there at that position and Brett Veach, he’s made a decision that we’re all in with. Charcandrick can play in this league. He’ll go somewhere, and he’ll be playing somewhere.”

West, 27, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Abilene Christian in 2014. He made the Chiefs practice squad to start ‘14, then was elevated to the Chiefs’ main roster in November of 2017.

In 2015, West was part of the two-man tandem, along with Spencer Ware, that helped replace longtime starter Jamaal Charles when he tore his ACL. West led the Chiefs in rushing yards that season, finishing with 634 to go along with four rushing touchdowns. He also recorded 20 catches for 214 yards and a touchdown in 2015.

West finishes his four-year Chiefs career with 266 carries for 999 yards and seven rushing touchdowns, 75 catches for 552 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

The Chiefs’ release of West is more than likely about two things: cap space and depth at the position.

An expected move from the #Chiefs, West’s release clears $1.65M in 2018 cap space. https://t.co/Xvlq3a20Rx https://t.co/VO10v5vdxr — Spotrac (@spotrac) August 22, 2018

According to Spotrac, the release of West provides the Chiefs with $1.65 million to play with, while they go at it with Kareem Hunt, Spencer Ware and Damien Williams this season.

It’s a business decision and a tough one given how great a person West has been both in the locker room for the Chiefs and for fans outside. Between community visits, autograph sessions and social media, West has been one of the most interactive Chiefs in recent memory, and he’ll no doubt be missed by the fan base.

Andy Reid will sometimes say he releases players early so they can catch on with another team, and I think that is what happened in the case of West. I don’t expect him to be out of a job very long.