Robert Golden: “I am no longer a Kansas City Chief”

Safety Robert Golden is no longer a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, according to two tweets from his official Twitter account:

I am no longer a Kansas City Chief. Although I appreciate the opportunity that organization gave me, the fit was not ideal for me. Look forward to being in a better situation here in the near future! — Robert Golden (@R0bG0lden) August 16, 2018

Life is too short to not be happy... so I made a decision for betterment... However, I am thankful for the opportunity.



Blessings! — Robert Golden (@R0bG0lden) August 16, 2018

More, from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

The #Chiefs have released veteran S Robert Golden at his request, his agent Jordan Woy told me, saying Golden didn’t feel like he was getting the opportunity to contribute the way he wanted to. “He’s hoping to catch on with another team soon,” Woy said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2018

The Chiefs signed Golden, 27, this past offseason to provide veteran depth after parting ways with Ron Parker in mid-March.

Golden, who has been called a “special teams ace,” noted in his tweets that the situation in Kansas City just wasn't right. Perhaps this had something to do with the Chiefs turning to younger players like Eric Murray, Leon McQuay and rookie Armani Watts with both Eric Berry and Daniel Sorensen out of action.

Golden first entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2012. Golden spent the first six seasons of his career with the Steelers before signing with the Chiefs.

He has compiled 125 tackles (84 solo), seven passes defensed and two interceptions during his career.

The Chiefs head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in their second preseason game Friday night at 6 p.m. Arrowhead Time.