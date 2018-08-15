 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Robert Golden: “I am no longer a Kansas City Chief”

It looks like the seven-year veteran left the team, according to his official Twitter account.

By Pete Sweeney
Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs
Robert Golden during the Chiefs’ first preseason game against the Houston Texans
Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Safety Robert Golden is no longer a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, according to two tweets from his official Twitter account:

More, from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

The Chiefs signed Golden, 27, this past offseason to provide veteran depth after parting ways with Ron Parker in mid-March.

Golden, who has been called a “special teams ace,” noted in his tweets that the situation in Kansas City just wasn't right. Perhaps this had something to do with the Chiefs turning to younger players like Eric Murray, Leon McQuay and rookie Armani Watts with both Eric Berry and Daniel Sorensen out of action.

Golden first entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2012. Golden spent the first six seasons of his career with the Steelers before signing with the Chiefs.

He has compiled 125 tackles (84 solo), seven passes defensed and two interceptions during his career.

The Chiefs head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in their second preseason game Friday night at 6 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

