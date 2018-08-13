Chiefs have their first on-field scuffle at training camp Monday morning

For the first time all training camp on Monday morning, Kansas City Chiefs players were involved in an extended scuffle:

Things got a little heated between #Chiefs oT Andrew Wylie (77) and DT Jarvis Jenkins (94) following a running play by Spencer Ware #ChiefsCamp #TrainingCamp @KCStar @SportsDailyKC pic.twitter.com/S6L8uS4HqV — Shane Keyser (@KCStarShane) August 13, 2018

The two main perpetrators were offensive lineman Andrew Wylie, who was filling in for starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (concussion), and defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins. Chris Jones and linebacker Justin Houston also looked to be involved.

Frankly, this was long overdue.

I for one love to see some fire during training camp, and I was surprised it took this long for an extended scuffle to happen.

Head coach Andy Reid could be seen talking with Wylie after the incident.