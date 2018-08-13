 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chiefs have their first on-field scuffle at training camp Monday morning

It was good to see.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time all training camp on Monday morning, Kansas City Chiefs players were involved in an extended scuffle:

The two main perpetrators were offensive lineman Andrew Wylie, who was filling in for starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (concussion), and defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins. Chris Jones and linebacker Justin Houston also looked to be involved.

Frankly, this was long overdue.

I for one love to see some fire during training camp, and I was surprised it took this long for an extended scuffle to happen.

Head coach Andy Reid could be seen talking with Wylie after the incident.

