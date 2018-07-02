Here’s what Brett Favre had to say about the Patrick Mahomes comparison

It’s the hottest trend in Kansas City since burnt ends: comparing Patrick Mahomes to Brett Favre.

First, former Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali made waves last week on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, when he said this:

“You’re going to get a complete player. He’s a smart player. He can throw the ball. Athletically, he’s gifted. You don’t have to coach him. In practice, I’ve watched him just look guys off—Eric Berry, look him off, complete a ball. He did it to Marcus Peters a lot—people don’t know what’s coming. I don’t want to hype him but I compare him to Brett Favre. He runs around the field, he throws the ball. He’s just having fun.”

Then, NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks doubled down over the weekend, when he published a quote from a former Chiefs staff member citing head coach Andy Reid’s agreement with Hali:

“[Reid] absolutely believed Mahomes had some Favre in his game,” the former Chiefs staff member told NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks. “We constantly heard the comparisons, especially his ability to improvise and extend plays. He raved about his gunslinger mentality and big arm, and how he could fit the ball into tight windows. ”Reid wasn’t bothered at all by the crazy throws that Mahomes would make into traffic. All of it reminded him of Favre.”

As it turns out, Favre already weighed in on the comparison himself last May in an article by old AP friend BJ Kissel of Chiefs dot com.

“Let’s put it this way,” Favre explained, via Kissel. “If I were Mahomes, when or if someone ever said, ‘Hey, this guy is a lot like John Elway.’ I know that would have made my chest stick out. I would have thought, ‘Man, that’s pretty awesome.’ If I were Elway, maybe I wouldn’t pay attention or care about it one way or the other. “But I would think, just like I feel when I hear that, and at this time in my career and life, I go, ‘Hey, this sure beats the alternatives.’ I sure consider that an honor.”

The full piece goes on to explain in detail why Favre thinks Mahomes is in the perfect situation to succeed with Reid.

Training camp couldn’t get here sooner.