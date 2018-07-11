Arrowheadlines: Why the Chiefs won’t make the playoffs in 2018

The latest

Adam Teicher, Kansas City Chiefs reporter: Here’s how eager the Chiefs were to install Patrick Mahomes as their starting quarterback: They agreed to the trade that sent Alex Smith to Washington before the Super Bowl, or about 1½ months before the opening of trade season. The Chiefs brought Mahomes along slowly during his rookie season. He still made big gains from start to finish, as he showed in his one start, a December win over the Broncos. Mahomes appears to have the physical skills to be a star, and also the intangible qualities such as mental makeup and work ethic. He’ll hit some bumps in 2018, as most first-year starting quarterbacks do. But over the next 10 or 12 seasons, Mahomes will be the AFC West’s best quarterback.

The most disappointing possible outcome for the Chiefs is that Patrick Mahomes is not, in fact, one of the best players GM Brett Veach has ever seen in his life. The most disappointing possible outcome is that the hype has gone so far past the substance, and that Mahomes doesn’t stop trying to be Superman on every snap, and that the best and most amazing throws happen with the Chiefs down 10 because he’s thrown two interceptions already.

If you didn’t pay attention to football at all last year and somehow stumbled upon Kareem Hunt’s year-end stats, you’d probably think, “Wow, this guy is legit!” And it’s hard to argue that very logical conclusion—Hunt led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards last season, which is no small feat. But those of you who invested heavily in Hunt know that doesn’t tell the whole story. The rookie looked like a legitimate MVP candidate early in the year, blowing up for 775 yards (609 rushing, 166 receiving) and six touchdowns over his first five games. That’s Le’Veon-esque production but unfortunately for Hunt owners, that trend wouldn’t last. Suddenly the rookie became allergic to touchdowns—he went nine games without one between Weeks 4-13.

Why They Won’t Make the Playoffs: The Chiefs added Sammy Watkins this offseason to a group of players that features Tyreek Hill, Kareem Hunt and Travis Kelce. It’s hard not to get excited about what this offense can do when it’s clicking. But the reality is Patrick Mahomes might struggle to acclimate to life as a starter. Making matters more difficult for that transition is the schedule: the Chiefs get the Chargers (road), Steelers (road), 49ers (home) and Broncos (road) to start off Mahomes’ career as a starter. Woof. The next four games aren’t much easier: Jaguars (home), Patriots (road), Bengals (home), Broncos (home). They’re not going to go 1-7 in that stretch, but 4-4 isn’t off the table. The division looks easier on paper, but the Chargers could be legit, the Raiders could surprise with Jon Gruden and the Broncos defense could be back to Super Bowl levels with the addition of Bradley Chubb and the health of Derek Wolfe. I’m a fan of what Kansas City did with the defense, at least in terms of getting faster up front -- the linebacking corps looks like it could really shut down the run this season. But the secondary has major question marks and they’re going to be facing some tough passing offenses early. The Chiefs could win nine games with Mahomes, put up a couple 40 burgers and we might all be wondering how they missed the playoffs and picking them as a sleeper next year.

Quote of note: Cohen, on realizing the 2017 Chiefs had two 1,000-yard receivers (Tyreek Hill & Travis Kelce) and a 1,000-yard rusher (Kareem Hunt) with Nagy as their offensive coordinator: “I was like, ‘I don’t know how that ball’s getting around like that, but I know it’s going to be a good thing.’ To have as many weapons as we do and to know that everybody’s still going to be able to get the ball and get the yards, it’s a wonderful thing.”

Ragland will hold a youth football camp of his own on Saturday at Bob Jones. Like the Daphne camp, Ragland’s event is free. Participants from 8 through 12 years old who didn’t register online can begin registration at 7:15 a.m., followed by camp from 8 to 10 a.m. The 13- through 16-year-old participants can register starting at 10 a.m., with camp following from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ”I want to show them that we’re normal people,” Ragland said about NFL players working with youngsters, “that we have a heart, and we want to come out here and help the best way we can. We want to come out here and just have fun with the kids also.”

Police are investigating a home invasion robbery at an Atlanta suburban residence owned by Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy that left his former girlfriend hospitalized on Tuesday. Police in Milton, Georgia, are in the preliminary stage of their investigation and haven’t named any suspects. Responding to a social media post blaming him for what happened, McCoy vehemently denied the accusation, saying he hadn’t been in “direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

The statement in full reads: Our union filed its non-injury grievance today on behalf of all players challenging the NFL’s recently imposed anthem policy. The union’s claim is that this new policy, imposed by the NFL’s governing body without consultation with the NFLPA, is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement and infringes on player rights. In advance of our filing today, we proposed to the NFL to begin confidential discussions with the NFLPA Executive Committee to find a solution to this issue instead of immediately proceeding with litigation. The NFL has agreed to proceed with those discussions and we look forward to starting them soon.

Los Angeles Rams On the outside, new additions bring the potential for a major jump forward. Cornerback Marcus Peters, acquired in a trade with the Chiefs, brings to L.A. a unique nose for the football, with 19 interceptions, 55 passes defensed, and five forced fumbles on his résumé after just three pro seasons. Aqib Talib, a five-time Pro Bowler acquired in a separate deal with the Broncos, slides in on the opposite wing.

Summer break is already over for some young Baltimore players. Ravens rookies are scheduled to report to training camp in Owings Mills, Md., today. Veteran players report next week (July 18).

Baker Mayfield was drafted into the NFL two months ago, six years after Russell Wilson and 17 draft cycles after Drew Brees. If you look closely, you won’t find too many torchbearers for the vertically-challenged passer in the years between those three.

When he became a free agent in 2016, Okung negotiated a contract with the Denver Broncos on his own without the help of an agent. He signed what essentially amounted to a one-year, $5 million deal with a four-year, $48 million option.

