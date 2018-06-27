Tamba Hali: Patrick Mahomes “looked off” Marcus Peters a lot in practice

The praise, hype and build for Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become the norm this offseason. Now you can add former Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali to the list.

Hali joined the panel of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football Wednesday morning, and Arrowhead Pride lobbyist Peter Schrager asked Hali about what the Chiefs are getting in Mahomes.

As NFL fans, follower and writers, we only have Week 17. Hali watched him every day in practice for most of the season.

“You’re going to get a complete player,” Hali said of Mahomes. “He’s a smart player. He can throw the ball. Athletically, he’s gifted. You don’t have to coach him. In practice, I’ve watched him just look guys off—Eric Berry, look him off, complete a ball. He did it to Marcus Peters a lot—people don’t know what’s coming. I don’t want to hype him but I compare him to Brett Favre. He runs around the field, he throws the ball. He’s just having fun.”

Hali’s quote on Mahomes reminded me of an interview Marcus Peters did with NFL Network shortly after the Chiefs traded him to the Los Angeles Rams.

Nope. This minute isn’t gonna make the rounds at all. Wow. pic.twitter.com/L0m90Te4e5 — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) February 27, 2018

The host asked Peters what he expected when the Chiefs play the Rams on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, now scheduled for November 19.

“I’m expecting turnovers and I’m expecting a win,” he said. “[Patrick Mahomes knows] how to give me the ball.”

Hali provided us with the other side of the story on Wednesday.

Asked in a follow-up about what makes him so sure about Mahomes, Hali put it rather frankly.

“What’s working for him is what I believe is the best coach in the league in Andy Reid,” Hali said.