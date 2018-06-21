Chiefs waived running back Akeem Hunt after reaching injury settlement Wednesday

The Kansas City Chiefs waived running back Akeem Hunt from their Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after reaching an injury settlement Wednesday, per the NFL’s transaction report.

Hunt, 25, thanked the Chiefs on his official Twitter account after reaching the settlement:

I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs for allowing me to keep pursuing my dream last year . It was great playing for the Chiefs and in front of a great home crowd! It will be missed by me. (Plus yall have a great Hunt on the team already lol.) #LoveUall #ChiefsKingdom — Akeem Hunt SOON (@Mr_A1Hunt) June 20, 2018

Hunt was first promoted to the Chiefs active roster from the team’s practice squad in mid-September of 2017.

He appeared in 15 games, primarily in a kick-return role for the Chiefs. Hunt returned 25 regular-season kicks for 611 yards and no touchdowns. He added eight rushes for 23 yards and four catches for 31 yards on offense. The Chiefs placed Hunt on injured reserve with an ankle injury in early January, then waived him in early May due to a failed physical.

Hunt remained on the PUP list until Wednesday.

The Chiefs have a number of candidates for their vacant kick-return position and an awfully crowded running back room, so they likely figured Hunt would have been a reach to make this year’s roster even if he were healthy for training camp in St. Joseph.

Given his athletic ability, I’d bet Hunt lands on his feet, somewhere. For what it’s worth, he spent 2015-16 with the Houston Texans prior to his stint in Kansas City.