Could the Chiefs be the NFL’s “most explosive” offense in 2018?

NFL media analyst Bucky Brooks posted this question to his official Twitter page this morning:
If you could pick the NFL’s most explosive offensive based on the combination of play-caller, QB, Playmakers and O-Line, which teams would crack your Top 5?— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) May 9, 2018
Keep in mind, you’re looking for squads with elite guys in place in every category, particularly at OC #Top5
For the Kansas City Chiefs, you’re looking at:
Play-caller: HC Andy Reid (scheme help from offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy)
Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes
Playmakers: TE Travis Kelce, WR Tyreek Hill, WR Sammy Watkins, RB Kareem Hunt
O-Line (L-R): LT Eric Fisher, LG Bryan Witzmann (camp battle), C Mitch Morse, RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, RT Mitchell Schwartz
The case for the Chiefs
If you were talking about only quarterback or only offensive line, yes, it would be hard to consider the 2018 Chiefs as the “most explosive” offense in the NFL because there are too many unknowns there.
But Brooks asks to look deeper.
Reid is regarded among the most creative play-callers in the league, and you could make a case that the Chiefs’ playmakers in Kelce, Hill, Watkins and Hunt are unmatched.
I find that the Chiefs’ the offensive line, especially when you consider how it played down the stretch last season, is good enough to facilitate those playmakers.
Which leads me to Mahomes. He is the wild card. If Mahomes is as good as every member of the Chiefs organizations believes he will be, the Chiefs are the easy answer to Brooks’ question.
But again—that is still a big if.
Poll
Are the Chiefs the NFL’s "most explosive" offense?
This poll is closed
-
76%
Yes
-
23%
No
If not the Chiefs, who? Comment below.
