Chiefs Defense will be Better than we Think

The perception of the 2018 Chiefs defense is that it has declined this upcoming season. We have been hearing from a national media is that the Chiefs have big key losses in Marcus Peters, Derrick Johnson, and Tamba Hali. What they fail to mention is the Chiefs defense finished in the bottom 5 in the NFL in total defense, pass defense and rush defense. So, isn’t that something the Chiefs wanted to improve? I feel like Brett Veach has attacked the needs on the defense.

Including in the big trade in offseason was the Chiefs traded Alex Smith to the Redskins for their 2018 3rd round pick and young stud Corner Back Kendall Fuller. Fuller primary played the slot in his first 2 years at Washington, in fact he was Pro Football Focus 2nd best slot corner in the 2017 season. Although it may be challenging to primary play outside to start, most people expect him to make a smooth transaction. Chiefs then shocked the fanbase by trading Marcus Peters to the Rams. Im not going get into why this was done as this has been hashed on over and over. I will say I believe Fuller is a more consistent player. Peters although a great player was somewhat inconsistent at times in his 3 seasons with the Chiefs, who would fail to tackle at times and would occasionally get burnt from time to time. Peters would make up for it with the big plays. I don’t think Fuller will provide as many big plays as Peters but will bring the consistency they need at the position. I truly believe the Chiefs do not think they are losing anything from going from Peters to Fuller. With the other outside corner spot, I believe there will be a training camp battle between ex-Raider David Amerson, Steven Nelson, Keith Reeser, and Will Redmond. This will be probably be the spot that most Chiefs fans will have their eye on at Training Camp. The National media also fail to mention that we get back our best player in secondary in star Safety Eric Berry. Not only is Berry a huge addition on the field as far talent, but his leadership was one of the biggest reason why the defense struggled last year. There will also be a training camp battle for the other safety spot. Im sure the Chiefs would love if 4th round safety Armani Watts wins the battle. I'm betting that he does.

For over a decade the Chiefs had Linebackers Derrick Johnson and Tamba Hali on the starting defense. But their time has gone and come so the Chiefs decided to get younger and faster at their respective position. Chiefs made a splash free agency signing when they paid 9 million a year for ex Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Anthony Hitchens to pair along side Reggie Ragland. Chiefs hope Hitchens solidify the chiefs porous run defense that ranked 29th in the NFL. Justin Houston last season played a full season for the first time since 2014 where he had 22 sacks. My hope is with a full season under his belt with all the injury problem he had, that he can have even a bigger impact this season. Im not expecting 22 sack Justin Houston, I do think we can expect 11 to 12 sack Justin Houston. I think getting a consistent pass rusher on the other side will do him wonders. Let’s face it, Frank Zombo is a nice guy, but should not be a starting edge in the NFL. I believe the plan on the other side is to start 2nd round rookie Breeland Speaks on non-passing downs on the edge and then to have Dee Ford as your 3rd down pass rush specialist. The Chiefs pass rush is my biggest concern on the defense, but if they can get some production from Dee Ford I think they should be ok. 3rd round pick Dorian O’Daniel will play a big role in sub packages as the LB/Safety hybrid role that has been played by Daniel Sorenson. If the Chiefs are able to move on from Sorenson they can save 4.3 million this year and 3.75 million in 2019 and 2020.

Starting Defensive Ends Chris Jones and Allen Bailey will return to the line up but did lose Nose Tackle Bennie Logan to free agency. To replace Logan, the Chiefs signed former Arizona Cardinal Xavier Williams as well as 3rd round run stuffer Derrick Nnadi. With this move the chiefs saved a bit of money and got younger. Nose tackle is only big change along the defensive line. In Sub packages we could see 2nd pick Breeland Speaks move inside on passing situations to provide more of a pass rush.

All in all, chiefs possibly have 7 new defensive starters for the 2018 season opening at the Los Angles Chargers. It’s a lot of change, nevertheless a much-needed change. I not only believe they will be improved, but they will be much better with a younger and faster defense who will be able to be more aggressive at the point of attack. I think overall this team can be in the top 16 in overall defense. If they can approve that much on defense, this team will do special things especially with the offense Mr. Mahomes will trot out there every week. The defense just needs to be solid not great and I believe they now have the tools to make it happen.