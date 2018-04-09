From the FanPosts -Joel

The NFL Draft is one of the best parts of the year for us football fans. Whether it's the buildup with the mock drafts or the draft itself with the booing of Roger Goodell and the overall atmosphere of it. There is nothing quite like it, even the drafts for the other sports.

However, this draft is a bit more difficult to deal with as the Chiefs don't have a 1st round pick. That being said, the draft looks pretty good for us. Just look at these fanposts by KelceKrazies on the Top 53 picks (Part 1 with non-needs, part 2 with moderate needs, and part 3 with big needs) and you'll see there is stuff we can work with here. We have needs for a safety, corner, and defensive lineman, and there will be options to go for at that 54th overall pick. But enough of this, let's move on to the picks.

2nd Round - Pick 54

S Jessie Bates - Wake Forest

Jessie Bates is one of the first Kent Swanson Draft Darlings (both on the Draftmas List and the podcast). He has risen quickly after in many of the experts' mock drafts and has become a 2nd round lock. That being said, I believe Bates will be there at 54 and will be an immediate impact piece. Bates played as a cover 2 for Wake Forest, but with his elite instincts and range, he could very well play single high with Berry being closer to the ball. The obvious weakness he has is finishing tackles. He does everything right going up until the tackle, he just struggles at times to make the tackle. This is a fixable thing, though, and with his instincts and range and ability, it is easily worth it. The comparison Bates seems to get is Earl Thomas, and that is thrilling for whoever gets him.

3rd Round - Pick 78

DT Nathan Shepherd - Fort Hays State

Another sleeper that has been rising up mock draft boards that has fantastic potential. He's a bit green now, though, and he's been playing weak competition up in Hays, KS, so he's a project that should be a backup for the time being. There is some discussion on where he would have to go on the line in the NFL, so let's look at the situation. The Chiefs currently have six defensive tackles/nose tackles on the roster (Josh Augusta, Stefan Charles, Justin Hamilton, TY McGill, Mike Purcell, and Xavier Williams). There is of course only one player who we can see as a quality player right now, but let's even move that aside and look at the sizes of those guys. The average height/weight is 6'3" and 313.5 pounds. Nathan Shepherd is 6'4" and 315. Look at these measurements from the Combine. Xavier Williams is the only other defensive tackle of note and he's 6'2", 309 pounds. Having that and the fact that our other defensive line positions have adequate stuff at starter and backup as it stands, I feel Nathan should continue playing as a defensive tackle, especially if he adds some weight on. Nathan has an exciting future, we should hope for him to come here and build into a star.

3rd Round - Pick 86

EDGE Dorance Armstrong - Kansas

Two straight local guys here, with a player from over in Lawrence now. Dorance is a total athletic freak who was a force for more than a year. Then in his final season for the Jayhawks, offensive lines put their entire focus on him because KU has no other real threats. With the Chiefs, Dorance would not even come close to the biggest threat yet with the star power on the roster. Dorance has a never-die motor and he can even chase down players several yards downfield as he did here against K-State. You can watch Dorance for hours and be able to enjoy it, the one true pleasure to being a KU football fan over the last couple years. Here, take some more... and more (and that's him chasing down Joe Mixon to start)... and more.

4th Round - Pick 122

TE Ian Thomas - Indiana

Ian Thomas would be a thrilling addition to replace Demetrius Harris and bring in a real presence at #2 tight end. He can catch, block, and create space on his routes. He can go up and get the ball, he can catch and turn upfield quick, and he can play in the slot or on the line of scrimmage. He is a more sure thing and a way better blocker than the majority of the other top tight ends in this draft, especially Mike Gesicki. He would be a big time new piece that would be able to add another dimension to this already crazy offense.

4th Round - Pick 124

CB Holton Hill - Texas

A lockdown press corner for the Longhorns over his time there, Holton Hill would be a huge steal here and he still has a good chance of making it there, too. He has sub-4.5 speed, he returned both of his interceptions last year to the house, and he can even tackle quite well. There is only one big negative for him: Character concerns. Sound familiar? He violated team rules and was suspended from the team after nine games last season. Again, sound familiar? This has caused him to go from being an early round guy to a mid round guy. I would still jump all over this opportunity and hope he can mature a bit.

5th Round - Pick 149 (TRADE)

WR Jaleel Scott - New Mexico State

Another potential big time sleeper. A tall, lengthy, athletic receiver with the ability to go up and get the ball over just about anyone. He's 6'5" with a 4.56 40, 34.5" vertical, and he certainly plays to it coming off a thousand-yard season. Just look at this catch, it is my personal catch of the year. His main issue seems to be that winning underneath is tough for him. He's mainly a downfield, go up and get it guy, but downfield football is what we're trending towards anyways, right? Scott also can play physical in his routes to create bigger windows and can get open on broken plays. I am a fan and would love to have him here. Scott was just one spot below the likely first receiver (Calvin Ridley) picked on PFF's best wideouts list and hopefully he does end up reaching this area where we can pull off a trade to get here. As for how we get here, look at the two teams with no picks in round six and seven: the Broncos and Giants. A good third option would be the team with three picks in the fifth round, the Bengals. Personally, I would go with the Broncos and their first of two picks in the round, at 149th overall, a couple spots higher than the Bengals highest fifth. I would give up a package of sixth and seventh round picks, including 2019 picks if need be, though I want to save one of the two sevenths for our last pick.

7th Round - Pick 133/143

QB Logan Woodside - Toledo

Easily the sleeper quarterback of the draft, Logan Woodside is not even sure he'll get picked by a team come the draft. Many out there find him as possibly one of the ten best quarterbacks in the draft, and with seven guys likely going by round two, it would come as a shock if he went undrafted, but that seems to be what could possibly happen. He's started to get a bit more attention by people surprised where he is at this point, but he's still looked at as a low round guy or UDFA. It would also bring some familiarity to the Chiefs as Woodside was the quarterback just a year ago for Kareem Hunt. Woodside is a very solid pocket passer, he's accurate, he's intelligent, he's competitive, he's just a solid overall quarterback. Though he faced defenses in the MAC, he completely feasted on them and also was able to play very well against Miami. Woodside put up 4,129 yards and 45 touchdowns on 69% completion percentage in 2016 and 3,882 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2017. Look out, we may have a guy teams regret letting this happen with. Let's take advantage and get a Garoppolo for our Brady (too far?).

Alright, so here we are, we've got a draft together. Now let's look at what the roster looks like.

2018 Kansas City Chiefs

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne, Logan Woodside, Matt McGloin

RB: Kareem Hunt, Spencer Ware, Charcandrick West, Damien Williams, Akeem Hunt

FB: Anthony Sherman

WR: Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Chris Conley, Jaleel Scott, Demarcus Robinson, DeAnthony Thomas, Jehu Chesson

TE: Travis Kelce, Ian Thomas, Jace Amaro

LT: Eric Fisher, Cam Erving

LG: Parker Ehinger, Bryan Witzmann

C: Mitch Morse, Jordan Devey

RG: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Bryan Witzmann

RT: Mitch Schwartz, Cam Erving

LOLB: Justin Houston, Dorance Armstrong, Frank Zombo, Tyrone Holmes

LE: Chris Jones, Rakeem Nunez-Roches

DT: Xavier Williams, Nathan Shepherd, Stefan Charles, Justin Hamilton

RE: Allen Bailey, Jarvis Jenkins

ROLB: Dee Ford, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Dadi Nicholas

ILB: Anthony Hitchens, Reggie Ragland, Ukeme Eligwe, Terrance Smith

CB: Kendall Fuller, Holton Hill, Steven Nelson, David Amerson, Will Redmond, Keith Reaser

FS: Jessie Bates, Daniel Sorensen, Eric Murray

SS: Eric Berry, Robert Golden, Leon McQuay

K: Harrison Butker

P: Dustin Colquitt

Return: Tyreek Hill, De'Anthony Thomas, Jessie Bates, Akeem Hunt

LS: James Winchester

ST: Robert Golden

Then it gets a bit iffy because rosters go down to fifty-three and we currently have sixty-one. I feel the guys that would go after that would be Eric Murray, Keith Reaser, Justin Hamilton, Dadi Nicholas, Tyrone Holmes, Terrance Smith, Frank Zombo, and Matt McGloin. Now that it's complete, we can look at this roster and start to get excited. With this draft, I see every hole being filled, every single one. We'd be both strong everywhere and have multiple stars on both sides of the ball, as well as reliable special teams. This is a 12-4 or better caliber team as long as Mahomes is even close to as good as we think he is. Be excited, guys, we could be in for the ride of our lives.