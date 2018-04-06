Arrowheadlines: Chiefs news for Friday

Rams, Broncos Bring In More Personality | SI.com

The Broncos are already to home to a superstar, Von Miller, who might also be the league's weirdest player. Now they've brought in Cravens, who walked off the Washington team just before the 2017 season, and King, who the old guard wishes would just walk off the field after each punt rather than, say, dabbing. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is confident its locker room can absorb a fickle Marcus Peters and an unreserved Aqib Talib plus the two new additions, Suh and Cooks (who once expressed his philosophy thusly: "Closed mouths don't get fed").

How Damien Williams fits into the Kansas City Chiefs' backfield | ESPN

Chiefs coach Andy Reid recently suggested Kareem Hunt might play more on passing downs than he did last season as a rookie. Hunt played on 77 percent of the Chiefs' first-down plays and 70 percent on second downs but just 33 percent on third downs.

Don't look for Kansas City Chiefs to change uniforms soon, if ever | ESPN

"If history holds true with the Hunt family, you’re not going to see many changes to the uniform -- nor would I argue for them, by the way,’’ Donovan said. “One of the things that makes our brand equity not unique but valuable is that we’re one of the very few that stuck to that tradition and honor that tradition.’’

Kansas City Chiefs' 2018 NFL draft needs: Time to fix trenches | USA Today