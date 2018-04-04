Arrowheadlines: Matt Nagy came highly recommended by Travis Kelce

The latest

Kyle Long senses a 'fresh feel' as Bears get back to work at Halas Hall | Yahoo! Sports

Kyle Long was hanging with Travis Kelce following the NFC Championship, after their brothers - defensive end Chris Long and offensive lineman Jason Kelce, both of the Philadelphia Eagles - had just punched their tickets to the Super Bowl. And at one point, a lightbulb of sorts went off in Kelce's head, and he turned and hit Long with this message: "Oh, you guys have (Matt) Nagy now. You're gonna be awesome."

LA Rams acquire WR Brandin Cooks in trade with Patriots - The Washington Post

Cooks is entering the final year of the deal, and the Patriots were reportedly disinclined to sign him to a longer-term contract, a decision the Rams will now have to make. Los Angeles sent a second-round pick last year to the Bills for Watkins, who was a season away from free agency, then watched him sign a large contract last month with the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes' first Chiefs start showed Andy Reid the future | NFL.com

Reid now gets to enjoy an entire offseason cooking up an offense built around a talent this immense. It's enough to make Reid feel 20 years younger, going back to his days mentoring Brett Favre in Green Bay, the promise of a career with limitless potential stretching out in front of him. All it took was one supposedly meaningless start.

Around the league

Rams acquire Brandin Cooks in trade with Patriots | NFL.com

The Los Angeles Rams have acquired receiver Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick in a trade with the New England Patriots, the team announced via its official site. The Rams are sending their first-round pick in the upcoming draft (No. 23 selection) and a sixth-round pick to the Patriots, according to the announcement.

Winners, losers from Brandin Cooks trade: Patriots have options | NFL.com

The Patriots likely didn't want to pay Cooks. Entering the final, fifth-year option of his rookie contract, Cooks was due for a massive extension this offseason or next. Based on what receivers Sammy Watkins and Allen Robinson earned on the open market this year, that could have been a difficult contract for Patriots coach Bill Belichick to swallow. Then again, trying to get inside of Belichick's mind is a lonely, fool's errand.

NFL to distribute Next-Gen stats to clubs in '18 | ESPN

The NFL will distribute its Next-Generation statistics leaguewide next season.

Arizona Cardinals' David Johnson participating in offseason program | Arizona Sports

“He’s a freak, let me put it to you that way, I will never ever take credit for anything David Johnson — I never take credit from anything any of my guys do — David is very gifted, but along with being very gifted he has a great wife and great family at home which drives him,” Cardinals strength and conditioning coach Buddy Morris said Tuesday. “I have to protect David from David to be honest with you because he always wants to load the bar with more and more weight.”

NFC East Roster Reset: Eagles snugly perched atop division - NFL.com

The Cowboys, Redskins and Giants headed into the 2018 offseason staring down a reality they haven't had to face in a long, long time: The Eagles are the cream of the crop in the NFC East, and it might not even be close.

2018 NFL Draft - Ranking the six teams mostly likely to trade up for a top quarterback | ESPN

1. Buffalo Bills This is the most obvious choice. The Bills already moved up from No. 21 to No. 12 in a deal that sent left tackle Cordy Glenn to Cincinnati, and they still hold the No. 22 overall pick. Having two first-rounders gives Buffalo a unique ability to maneuver in the first round, and having unproven options AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman on the roster gives the team motivation.

Titans jersey leaked? NFL investigates uniform photo | The Tennessean

The NFL is investigating the source of a photograph making the rounds on social media that purports to show the Titans' new home jersey, a league source told The Tennessean on Tuesday.

2018 NFL Draft: Why Lamar Jackson should hire an agent | SB Nation

He’s making a mistake. Agents and management, whether it’s a business manager, PR firm, or a marketing agency, are vital to an incoming rookie. They can all help guide the player through the often treacherous pre-draft process. Let me break it all down.

At Arrowhead Pride

NFL insiders think Chiefs have potential for great offense, and a bad defense

The storyline for the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason is that they’re giving Patrick Mahomes all the necessary weapons to succeed on offense while they’re re-making the defense.

Chiefs Draft 2018: Three safeties that could fill roles in Kansas City