My Main Concern

I could not be more excited to start the Patrick Mahomes era of Chiefs football. I was banging the drum to make a major trade up to get him and the Chiefs granted my wish. A year later and I am still riding high on the first Chiefs first round QB in my lifetime. Best. Offseason. Ever.

Buuuuuuut, I still have some worries. While the last offseason went about as well as I could have hoped, there were two moves this offseason that could give us some major question marks for this coming season.

The first was trading Alex Smith. Taken by itself, it makes all of the sense in the world. We got a decent haul for him, cleared up a bunch of cap space, and it made way for our QBOTF. A+ move. The problem is that we knew what we were getting with Alex and Andy working together. Alex kept things on schedule and didn't turn the ball over. He rarely made costly mistakes.

I'll skip to the other big move before I finish my thought on that. Marcus Peters getting shipped out of town. Personally, this was a devastating move as I think Peters is on pace for a hall of fame career, but what's done is done. Moving forward, we have Kendall Fuller to man the #1 corner spot. Not a disaster. But Peters brought one thing that isn't going to be easily replaced.

Turnovers.

Interceptions, fumbles, fumble recoveries. The guy had a knack for the ball like I have never seen before. He averaged 8 turnovers first per year here with the Chiefs. That is ridiculous. Especially with how certain QBs would completely ignore him and throw the ball in Phillip Gaines's direction over and over again.

Now, I am fully expecting Mahomes to come in and set the world on fire. He is a unique QB with skills that would make Elway envious. I wouldn't be surprised if Mahomes came in and topped Alex's best yardage and TD stats in his first year starting. However, nobody outside of Tom Brady is as good as Alex is at making sure that the other team doesn't end up with the ball with good field position.

Complimentary football matters. Chip Kelly can run the most deadly offense in the league, but it doesn't matter when your defense is completely gassed every time you end up with a 3 and out. Or if they are stuck defending a short field too often. Alex Smith kept the defense in good spots as much or more than Dustin Colquitt(GOAT!). This is why one team stat is as predictive as any for determining wins/losses over the long term.

Turnover Margin. Takeaways - Giveaways. In the last 3 years since Peters has been on the team we have been ranked #2, #1, and #2 in turnover margin. Ranking #7, #1, and #5 in takeaways(for all of the hate that Sutton gets...) and #2, #8, and #2 in giveaways. In that time Peters accounted for 24(or 27%) of our takeaways.

The bottom line is that we got rid of two guys who were the best in the game at swinging their end of the turnover margin equation. I don't think that you can move on to the next season as confident as you would be if one part of that winning combination was still in tact. The odds are that instead of being #2 or #1 in the league in turnover margin that we are going to take a tumble.

Kendall Fuller is by all accounts an excellent corner, but he isn't known for creating turnovers the way that Peters is. His breakout season was last year when he generated 5 turnovers. Not even as many as Peters's worst season. Turnovers aren't everything, but they can change a game. A trend of generating fewer turnovers is not a good one no matter how you slice it.

Now, maybe it works out fine and ends up with some playoff success. We don't know at this point. I AM happy with where we are at for the most part, but my first worry is getting to the playoffs. And the uncertainty is there.