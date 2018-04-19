A quick reminder of Andy Reid’s impact across the NFL

Andy Reid’s coaching tree continued to grow this offseason, with the Chicago Bears’ hiring of last year’s Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and the New York Giants’ hiring of Pat Shurmur, who worked under Reid from 1999-2008 as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff.

25 percent of the league’s head coaches are now Andy Reid or someone who coached under him—Reid (Chiefs), John Harbaugh (Ravens), Ron Rivera (Panthers), Doug Pederson (Eagles), Todd Bowles (Jets), Sean McDermott (Bills), Nagy (Bears) and Shurmur (Giants).

Reid’s impact on the National Football League is already well established, but an article from ChicagoBears.com Monday provided a quick reminder of the breadth of that impact.

Bears senior writer Larry Mayer noticed Nagy carrying three-by-five notecards with a Bears logo in the center to each team meeting, and he asked him about it.

“I’ve learned from one of the greatest in coach Reid,” Nagy told Mayer. “He’s very detailed and you kind of get trained a certain way. You see what works and for me I’m going to do it how I want to do it. That works for me and that’s just how I’m doing it.

Mayer adds that those details included reminding Bears players to tuck in their jerseys, jog from drill to drill and keep footballs and helmets off the practice field—all practices instilled in Nagy by Reid.

“That’s not just what we do on Day 1, that’s what we do really in the middle of October, November, December, January, etc.,” Nagy said. “That’s not something that stops, it continues, just focusing on those details.”

And as his coaching tree grows, those types of practices extend across the National Football League.

Paying close attention to “details” and the “little things” is a creed of Reid’s, and something often heard repeated by his coaching staff and his quarterbacks.

Asked recently about first-year general manager Brett Veach, Reid explained what was different regarding draft preparation in 2018 from previous seasons.

His answer was telling.

“(John) Dorsey did a good job with us,” Reid said. “I’m not, I’d never compare two different guys. Both of them are thorough and you remember that Dorsey helped Brett (Veach) learn too. Brett puts his own flair on things here and there. But what do you expect, they all put their own personal spin. Dorsey did the same thing coming from Ron Wolf, he put his own little flair on it and Ted Thompson.”

I like to think Reid’s former coaches and now head coaches view their own job the same way.

They have their “own flair,” but the foundation came from Reid.