From the FanPosts -Joel

First and foremost, a big shoutout to Enite for posting his 5 bold predictions for the Chiefs for the upcoming season. This post is obviously inspired by that, so definitely check that out as well.

I want to focus on non-Chiefs predictions here. I will cheat my post title a bit by doing 5 in the AFC West and 5 for the rest of the NFL. You can follow suit in the comments if you wish.

AFC West 5 Bold Predictions:

1) The Raiders finish the 2018 season with a record of 3-13 and pick 3rd in the 2019 NFL Draft

There is a lot of optimism with the Raiders now between their relocation to Vegas and bringing in Gruden. However, the fact remains that this is an older and not-very-talented roster. Gruden seems out of touch and even the good year they had two years ago was a mirage. I am more afraid of the Chargers and Donkeys moving forward than the Faiders.

2) The Broncos offense finishes the season as a better unit than their defense

I know, I know. But this is bold predictions! Get used to it. Case Keenum is no world-beater. Last year may have very well been a mirage. But this Denver unit on offense is not all bad. You can make the argument that Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders are still very good players if they had an actual QB. CJ Anderson is no slouch. Not a very good O-Line, but if Keenum plays to last year's standards even a little, good things could happen for them.

Defensively, they are another year older and the exodus of talent has gone on with TJ Ward, Aqib Talib, Danny Trevathan, Malik Jackson among others all gone since they were the class of the NFL with Seattle. If more teams double Von Miller and pick on Roby more than Harris, that defense doesn't look so scary anymore.

3) Keenan Allen leads the NFL in receptions and yards in 2018

May not be so bold, as he was top 5 in both categories in 2017, but a player doing something like that would essentially mean that they are the best at their position, which I'm not sure anyone considers him as so that is my long-winded explanation on why this is bold. Mike Williams (a huge Clemson fan saying this) may not have been worth their 1st round pick. Henry and Gordon are good weapons, but Allen is clearly the alpha there and with his ability to get open as well as he does, he could do some big things now that he seems to finally be healthy.

4) The Los Angeles Chargers finish the year 11-5 and make the postseason as a wildcard team

The Chargers not choking and able to beat quality opponents? That is definitely grounds for a bold prediction. I know this team hasn't been very active in FA and Phyllis Rivers is a year older, but this team scares me beyond all others in our division. I am confident that the Chiefs can reclaim the West for the third year in a row, but the Chargers will make things interesting.

5) After another disappointing season with a 7-9 finish, the Denver Broncos relieve John Elway of his duties

Now that is a bold prediction! Elway seems permanently etched in to that franchise from his days as a player and the incredible fortune he had when he could sign a future HOF QB off the streets. We at AP recognize Elway as a poor evaluator of talent, but it doesn't seem as though he has been on the hot seat. Well, another subpar year and the calls for a full on tear down in Denver may start taking place. That coupled with some less than favorable things he has said about his own team in the past and the Vance Joseph debacle, Elway could look pretty bad to the Bowlen family right about this time next year.

Non-AFC West Predictions

1) The Jacksonville Jaguars finish 9-7 and miss the playoffs

This seems to be everyone's favorite pick for one of the up-and-coming teams of the NFL. Hold that thought. The defense is elite, yes, but could regress quickly if Calais Campbell regresses back to his norm and others like Barry Church and Malik Jackson start to show some age and wear and tear. The defense is elite and young overall, but may see a slip in production next year with more teams knowing how to attack them. And then there is the offense. Still led by Blake Bortles, this group could absolutely stink it up if the injury-prone Leonard Fournette gets banged up and the team rests itself on Bortles once again. With a good defense, they could still post a winning record, but suddenly the AFC South looks like one of football's best divisions and it is way too premature to crown the Jaguars kings of anything yet.

2) The New England Patriots finish 10-6 and make the playoffs as the 6th seed and a wildcard

Bold enough yet? The defense is no longer elite. Bill Belichick has always had a sneaky elite defense, until last year where they didn't turn it around until late. This coupled with the age of Tom Brady and the weight he was given in the post season, and all of this culminates in the Buffalo Bills winning the division at 11-5 and the Pats playing in the wildcard round. The loss of Amendola, the distractions from Gronk's almost retirement, and the supposed in-building tension all force the Pats to realize that their window may be closing faster than any of us thought.

3) The Cleveland Browns finish 6-10 in 2018

Is this bold? It sure feels like it is for a team that has 1 win in the past 2 years. Dorsey is doing a decent job in getting so-called "real" players to Cleveland, including the criminally underrated Tyrod Taylor and Carlos Hyde. This coupled with two top 5 picks, means the Browns should be a lot better next year. It is possible Hue Jackson is just a garbage coach and allows them to lose as much as they do, but I'm betting that the Browns can still a few wins here and there and actually draft in 2019 outside of the top 5.

4) Corey Clement leads the NFC in all-purpose yards on his way to an All-Pro selection

Clement was the forgotten man in Philadelphia most of the year. An undrafted free agent behind LeGarrette Blount, Jay Ajayi, and Wendell Smallwood most of the year, Clement flashed when on the field. I can see a scenario in which he becomes the lead back now that Blount is gone and Ajayi spells him as the thunder to Clement's lightning. The Super Bowl showed how explosive he can be and his ability as a receiver, so I predict that Doug Pederson sees Clement as his own version of Jamaal Charles and uses his accordingly.

5) Jared Goff reverts to his 2016 self and the Rams miss the playoffs

The Rams finished 2016 as the best offensive team in the league, but most of that credit went to Sean McVay over Goff. Goff seems to underwhelm most of the time and truly feels like a system QB that McVay is getting the most out of. With Sammy now playing for the good guys, I can see teams taking Gurley away and forcing Goff to beat them and him being unable to do so. With McVay showing that he is the real deal as an NFL coach, could we see a new QB at the helm in LA come 2019?