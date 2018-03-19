Arrowheadlines: Free agent running back to visit Chiefs Monday

The latest

Dolphins free agent Damien Williams has visits set up with Chiefs and Colts | Sun Sentinel

Williams, who has served as Miami’s third-down tailback and a special-teams ace for the past four seasons, will visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, and the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

Inside the trade that brought Utah’s Alex Smith to Washington | The Salt Lake Tribune & Washington Post

While the terms of the agreement were in place — Washington would send cornerback Kendall Fuller and a third-round pick to the Chiefs in exchange for Smith, who would sign an extension that would keep him in the District of Columbia though 2022 — and the news leaked on Jan. 30, the deal wouldn't be official until 4 p.m. on March 14, the start of the new league year. That meant there would be no public celebration of the trade. Not yet.

Chiefs QB Chad Henne Embraces Opportunity to Help Patrick Mahomes | Chiefs.com

“I actually met Pat last year,” (Chad Henne) said. “He came into Jacksonville for a visit, just briefly shook his hand, but seemed like a good country boy which is kind of cool. Definitely a lot of talent. I’ve seen bits and pieces of film on him just being in Jacksonville, but he played that last game against Denver, strong arm, seems to have right kind of head on his shoulders, which is great. “I think he just has a great work ethic from what I’ve heard, so I think that’s cool.”

Latest NFL mock draft 2018: Major surprises in 2-round projectio | NJ.com

54. Chiefs: LB Josey Jewell, Iowa There's no arguing with his production, as he had 13.5 tackles for loss last season.

NFL players go to ATU business combine and form incredible group text | Business Insider

The 29-man roster included players like Tennessee Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril, Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, Oakland Raiders quarterback E.J. Manuel, Forsett, Amukamara, Suh, Paysinger, and many others.

Jets Sign LB Kevin Pierre-Louis | SB Nation (NYJ)

Success in the NFL has been more elusive. Pierre-Louis played three years with the Seahawks, never amassing more than 13 tackles in any year. His most productive year came last year with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he amassed 35 tackles in 500 snaps, half of which were on special teams.

Adding tight end Trey Burton leaves Bears with a big decision on Dion Sims | Chicago Tribune

Burton figures to be the biggest chess piece at the position for Nagy. While Burton might not approach the playing time Travis Kelce had with the Chiefs last season — 84.9 percent — he figures to be heavily involved in the offensive scheme and will be moved all over the formation.

Lions are set up to draft a RB even after signing LeGarrette Blount | MLive.com

Kamara dominated in New Orleans because he got to be the change of pace to Mark Ingram's between-the-tackles work. In Kansas City, Hunt was like the final piece to a highly schemed, speed-based offense that needed a downhill banger. The process is more complicated in Detroit, which hasn't had a 100-yard rusher in four whole years. It'll take a village to raise this child, and with seasoned offensive line coaches in Jeff Davidson and Hank Fraley and with a two-time Super Bowl winner in Blount, you're starting to see the buildings Quinn is putting in place.

Former Buffalo Bills players cash in early in 2018 NFL free agency | SB Nation (BUF)

Despite only recording 39 catches for 593 yards, Sammy Watkins was able to stay healthy during his short stint with the Los Angeles Rams. As a result, he was wooed by the Kansas City Chiefs to the tune of a three-year, $48 million contract. The Chiefs are clearly enamored with Watkins’ potential, as general manager Brett Veach recently stated, “He went top ten for a reason.”

Jets-Colts Draft Trade Analysis: Strong QB Class | Sports Illustrated

On Saturday, the Jets traded three second-round picks (two this year, one in 2019) to Indianapolis in order to move up from No. 6 to No. 3 in this year's draft.

Ndamukong Suh may still have Seahawks on his list, but he also adds Rams after visits to Saints, Titans | The Seattle Times

Ndamukong Suh is at least racking up the miles as he seeks a new NFL home. The three-time All-Pro defensive tackle spurred speculation last Monday that he might be interested in joining the Seahawks when he posted on social media that he was in Seattle amid speculation he would be released by Miami.

Raiders trade WR Cordarrelle Patterson to Patriots | NFL.com

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the New England Patriots acquired speedy wideout Cordarrelle Patterson from the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, pending a physical. Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Patriots will swap their fifth-round pick for a Raiders sixth-round pick in order to make the move.

Marshawn Lynch getting $1M Raiders roster bonus | NFL.com

Lynch, who came out of retirement last year, will receive his $1 million roster bonus on Sunday and is set to play for the team this season, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He's scheduled to make $5.9 million in 2018.

Nebraska native Danny Woodhead — at peace with retirement — changed the NFL landscape | omaha.com

Over a few days last week, Danny Woodhead and his wife were telling their oldest child that dad had been released by the Baltimore Ravens and then that he was retiring. The reply both times from 6-year-old Gia was the same: “Yes!”

Chiefs Reportedly Looking at Xavier Williams

Given the current state of the defense line, this is a signing that interests me at this point (without reviewing the film, it’s tough to say more). The Chiefs need more bodies up front, and it’s good to see they know this.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach: It’s hard to acquire guys like Sammy Watkins

“It’s just hard to acquire these guys,” he said, almost beaming. “When you’re sitting in free agency and you see a 24-year-old elite playmaker, you don’t get those opportunities a lot, and with what we have where we’re going ... we said we may not get this chance again ... we got one chance to go get him. Let’s make it happen.”

