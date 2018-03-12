Arrowheadlines: Albert Wilson should be a target for Bears this week

The latest

Silva's Best-Ball WR Rankings | Yahoo! Sports

11. Tyreek Hill – Broke out for WR5 (non-PPR) and WR8 (PPR) finishes. New quarterback in K.C.

Silva's Best-Ball RB Rankings | Yahoo! Sports

6. Kareem Hunt – Led NFL in rushing yards (1,327) as rookie. K.C. offense can get more explosive.

Bears free agent primer: Who's coming, who's going and how much they can spend | Chicago Sun-Times

2. WR Albert Wilson — Chiefs GM Brett Veach wasn’t the only one at the NFL Scouting Combine to connect him to former coordinator Matt Nagy.

Giants release punter Brad Wing | Who are top free agents, college options? | NJ.com

The top free agent options at punter include Dustin Colquitt of the Chiefs, Pat O'Donnell of the Bears and Kevin Huber of the Bengals. The Texans just re-signed Shane Lechler, a potential Hall of Famer.

John Dorsey's 5 offseasons with the Chiefs: What we learned | cleveland.com

When Dorsey made deals for Jarvis Landry and Damarious Randall on Friday, he brought two players to the Browns who have been known to butt heads with coaches. The Packers were even close to cutting Randall last season, according to reports. This is nothing new for Dorsey, who as Chiefs GM drafted wide receiver Tyreek Hill in 2016 despite Hill’s domestic assault arrest in college. He also drafted cornerback Marcus Peters in 2015 despite Peters’ issues at Washington, which included suspensions, a failed drug test and clashing with coaches.

John Dorsey's 2017 NFL Draft and offseason with the Chiefs: How did he do? | cleveland.com

The Chiefs lost defensive linemen Dontari Poe and Jaye Howard in free agency and signed veteran Bennie Logan as a replacement. They released Jamaal Charles in February and signed C.J. Spiller, although they were also expected to take a running back in the draft.

Around the league

NFL Free Agency 2018: Predicting Landing Spots For The Top Players | Forbes

The writing has been on the wall for some time here. Two teams expected to chase after Kirk Cousins, the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos, fully expect him to sign with Minnesota. It's what we've been hearing all along. Where there's smoke, there's almost always fire. Cousins will be a member of the Minnesota Vikings once this week draws to a conclusion.

Note To NFL Teams: Asking Candidates About Their Moms Or Their Sexuality Is A Terrible Way To Hire | Forbes

The NFL combine just wrapped up; that week-long audition where college players perform physical and mental tests, including interviews, for NFL scouts. The physical tests are fine (40-yard dash, bench press, etc.) but it's the interviews where things can sometimes go haywire.

Technology, younger GMs have led to more active NFL trade market before free agency starts | LA Times

Consider all that has happened in the last two weeks, with Kansas City trading quarterback Alex Smith, Seattle trading defensive end Michael Bennett and cutting iconic cornerback Richard Sherman, Cleveland trading for quarterback Tyrod Taylor and receiver Jarvis Landry, the Rams turning their secondary into a primary with the addition of playmaking cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib before trading middle linebacker and defensive captain Alec Ogletree.

Chargers CB Casey Hayward signing 3-year extension | NFL.com

The Los Angeles Chargers are locking up one of the league's best corners. Casey Hayward has agreed to a contract extension with the Chargers, the team announced on Sunday. Hayward's new deal is for three-years and worth $36 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Additionally, Hayward receives $20 million fully guaranteed upon signing, per Rapoport.

In-depth look at Richard Sherman's 3-year deal with 49ers | NFL.com

The full details of the Richard Sherman contract are in, courtesy of two sources who have viewed the three-year deal Sherman signed with the 49ers on Saturday night. The deal is worth a maximum of $39.15 million, though Sherman's full guarantee on the deal is only $3 million in the form of a signing bonus. Sherman, who is recovering from a torn Achilles, will have to be healthy and productive to earn the rest of the contract. The contract also provides the 49ers opportunities to get out of the deal after each of the first two seasons, despite guarantee triggers based on Pro Bowl selections.

At Arrowhead Pride

