Arrowheadlines: Cardinals, Giants among teams that “desperately wanted” Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

2. Pick up Marcus Peters' fifth-year option. Peters got suspended for a game last season after briefly losing his mind against the Jets, including a tossing a penalty flag into the crowd. But he's one of the best cornerbacks on the planet. Andy Reid & Co. might theoretically pass on signing Peters to an extension if there are more flare-ups, but it seems extremely likely that the University of Washington product will be wearing Chiefs colors for the next several seasons.

“Last year with Patrick (Mahomes), there were four or five teams that desperately wanted him, so it just set up a trade scenario. It was just a function of how high would Kansas City go above Arizona and the New York Giants and different teams who were interested to get him. So Nic’s job is to impress an individual team in this process.”

Mahomes' teammates would sometimes be heard calling him "the musician." The nickname was given to Mahomes because of his style of play. Mahomes can also be seen in multiple practice videos tweeted out by Kingsbury escaping pressure and completing no-look passes. Kingsbury also compared Mahomes' play to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

(Matt) Nagy should have affinity for the Chiefs' Albert Wilson, who was a little underused under him in Kansas City. With Wright unsigned and Landry unavailable, the Bills' Jordan Matthews can be had on the cheap as a "big slot."

"When I was at the Combine, coaches would always ask me who I would compare myself to in the league, and I would always tell them Tyreek Hill," (Tarik) Cohen said. "I felt like I could do the same things that he does in that Kansas City offense as the team I was going to. And since we have their [former] coach now, I feel like I've got to live up to that. But I'm definitely looking forward to being the same type of playmaker."

"He's definitely much better than Eric Fisher," Corry said, referring to the Chiefs left tackle who signed a four-year, $48 million extension with $40 million in guarantees in July 2016. "The offensive-tackle market doesn't make much sense right now because Russell Okung shouldn't be the highest-paid offensive tackle. You're going to have to go above that in order to get a long-term deal done. And Lewan's a guy you can't afford to lose."

“We interviewed [one of] the Korean doctors in charge of safety at the big air site and she barely speaks English, and I tried to tell her that I study at Montreal and the next thing you know [she says] she’s going to a symposium in orthopedic surgery at McGill University and knows a few of the staff that I’ve been working with,” Duvernay-Tardif said.

[Graham Gano] missed eight field goals, a career-high with the Panthers, while dealing with a broken bone in his foot. After the season, the Panthers drafted their first kicker in franchise history, Harrison Butker, with the intent of making training camp a heated kicking competition.

However, I don’t see how the two sides area much of a fit, nor do I have strong reason to believe that Peters will live up to his next contract.

Another case of a player not playing in the right scheme, De’Anthony Thomas could take a lot of people by surprise if signed by a team that is able to put him in positions that take advantage of his speed and elusiveness. Thomas, who is one of the fastest players in the NFL, isn’t an every-down type of player, but as running-receiving hybrid with excellent kick return ability, he is a guy that could break out on a new team.

Tuesday marked the first day NFL teams could place the franchise tag on their free agents-to-be, and since the Dolphins tagged Jarvis Landry that night, there has been . . . no news. Instead, speculation continues to dominate the discussion around the likes of Le'Veon Bell, Case Keenum, and DeMarcus Lawrence. Seeing as Conor Orr already expertly handicapped nine tag candidates, let's widen the lens, with the help of: a former general manager, the most tagged defensive player of all-time, and a man in the room when the idea was first conceived.

“After we talked about my role, I was pumped up,” Herbstreit told AP. “I’m going to stay in my lane and let Mel and Louis and Trey kind of say, ‘Hey, the Broncos really need to do this.’ I’ll kind of be more of breaking down some of the prospects from a college football perspective. Once they told me I was doing that and not projecting … I’m not into that at all.”

With the NFL offseason only weeks away from officially starting (teams have already started making moves), we puttogether this handy guide breaking down all of the terms and concepts you need to know to fully understand what your favorite team is doing this offseason.

"We won't let D-Law not be a Dallas Cowboy next year. We'll get that straight right now," Jones said, per Dave Helman of DallasCowboys.com. "We'll do everything we can to try to make something work, and if we don't get it done then we'll franchise tag him. Then we'll go back to work. We'd like to not have that franchise tag hanging out there. We've got a big negotiation ahead of us. But we don't want Demarcus Lawrence going anywhere."

"At this point, it doesn't seem like they're going to cut him without knowing who his replacement will be," Ian Rapoport said. "The Bills are OK with paying a $6 million roster bonus to keep him on the roster."

"I could not believe what I had seen. I could not believe the things he was able to do -- It was a spitting image of me," Vick said. "And the only thing that came to my mind was this kid is five times better than I was when I was at Virginia Tech, only because he was going against Florida State. I remember how difficult it was for me to make plays against Florida State. What effort had to be put into getting first downs, scoring touchdowns."

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound behemoth rewarded them with just one sack over 15 appearances, but Richardson was solid against the run and fit in well with Seattle's scheme. "I definitely expect to be back here," Richardson said in January, per Pro Football Talk. "They haven't threw out a number or nothing but they said they wanted me back so that's a plus in my book."

Bruce Ellington, 26, Houston Texans Ellington is a major free agent to watch this offseason given the Chiefs have already put a wavier claim on him previously—last year in August.

“[Albert Wilson has] worked very hard the last couple of years here in the offseason,” Reid said. “I remember telling you guys about Jeremy (Maclin) and spending time with Jeremy, learning the game. That position takes a little bit of time to get everything down and he’s done it, and played well.”

