Patrick Mahomes spoke in front of teammates in the team facility after Kareem Hunt’s sudden release

Word came out during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday that quarterback Patrick Mahomes held a players-only meeting following Kareem Hunt’s release.

.@101theFoxKC reports Patrick Mahomes led a players only meeting following the release of Kareem Hunt. — Mike Marusarz (@MikeMarusarz) December 2, 2018

Several Chiefs were asked about such a meeting following the 40-33 win and they disputed it taking place. Mahomes himself was asked about it at his weekly press conference on Wednesday.

“We communicated with everybody on the team, all the leaders did,” Mahomes said. “We keep that stuff in-house. We always have meetings and we always make sure that everybody is on the same page in every meeting that we have.”

Leave it to friend of the site Terez Paylor of Yahoo! Sports to get to the bottom of it all.

In his latest article for Yahoo!, Paylor explained what happened prior to the Chiefs boarding the plane for Oakland last Saturday.

Andy Reid stood in front of the entire squad — 50-plus men — in a meeting room at the team’s practice facility and delivered a message. The Chiefs always meet as a team on the Saturday before a Sunday game, often so Reid can deliver a few final points. However, the circumstances the team found itself in at the time — smack dab at the epicenter of controversy surrounding its ex-star running back, Kareem Hunt — was far from ordinary, so much so that a player felt compelled to address the team as well. That player was quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Center Mitch Morse told Paylor it was a “moment.”

“It was just another peg on [Mahomes’] leadership résumé that he’s just absolutely blown out of the water this year.”

Paylor’s must-read story includes additional quotes from Morse, Cam Erving, Dee Ford and Chad Henne.

One of the best aspects of the Chiefs having Mahomes is that all indications point to him being as good a person off the field as he is on it.

This type of scandal can cripple teams. Plaxico Burress in 2009 comes to mind.

Mahomes seems unwilling to let that happen.