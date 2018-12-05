NFL Infographic - Offensive Team Stats Yearly Since 1980

A couple of years ago I set out to make some sort of graphic that would visually summarize a few of the main offensive team stats over the years for all NFL teams. I wanted to use this to focus on the Chiefs to better understand how their offense has fared over the years compared to the rest of the NFL. I hoped it would show me when the Chiefs really over or under performed based on how the rest of the league trended that year since I normally don't keep good track of the entire leagues performance each year.

I recently refreshed what I finished in 2017 this to include the offensive stats in 2018 to see and compare how good this Chiefs' offense really is compared to the rest of the NFL and prior Chiefs teams. The data for 2018 is updated through week 12 so it is missing the Chiefs most recent game against the Raiders. I will updated this at the end of the season and write up a small summary of what stood out to me over the years.

Let me know what years, teams, or trends stand out the most to you. Has the NFL changed over the years or has just a few teams broken the mold over the years?

Your feedback and suggestions going forward are welcomed. I hope everyone has a great day and Go Chiefs!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P68MrtRQgJ8