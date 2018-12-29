Five NFL daily fantasy plays for Week 17 and the Chiefs pick of the week

Below, you’ll find a list of players I have spotlighted for daily fantasy selections leading into Week 17 of the NFL season. I’m mostly looking for affordable options who will provide good value.

I use the following criteria to try and find players — NFL Vegas totals, NFL team stats, what the fantasy gurus are saying and my GUT.

Without further ado, let’s see who’s made my list of five players this week!

There is a tiny bit of uncertainty around Jared Cook’s likelihood to play due to a rib injury, but with it being the last game of the season, I suspect Cook will play.

Earlier in the year, I heard many Chiefs fans joking that Cook was the only weapon on the Raiders offense. While this may be the case, that only weapon should do well against a Chiefs defense that allows the most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

The Raiders/Chiefs game over/under is also set to 52.5 points, which should lead to a high scoring game.

Add all these factors in and Cook should be a good option at tight end.

Julian Edelman hasn’t had the greatest year by his standards, but with the departure of Josh Gordon, the Patriots lack weapons on offense.

The Patriots are also looking to close out the season on a good note as they fight to obtain the number two seed in the playoffs.

Luckily for Edelman — and whoever drafts him this week — the Jets have the second-worst defense when it comes to allowing fantasy points to wide receivers. I’m looking for Edelman to have a good game against a sub-par secondary, in a must-win game for the Patriots.

Kenny Golladay caught my attention early in the season as he was putting up large numbers very quietly.

Hopefully, Golladay can finish off his strong season against the Packers who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this year. With Golladay’s solid play this season mixed with the poor play from the Packers secondary, Golladay should have a solid game on Sunday.

Peyton Barber isn’t exactly blowing the doors off of the NFL, but he should be a solid choice this week for any team looking for a cheap option at running back.

The Bucs face the Falcons who have allowed the third-most points to running backs in fantasy, and the Falcons/Bucs game has a rather high 51.5 over/under.

Add all these things together and Barber could be a cheap option at running back who may also put forth some good value this weekend.

This is a little insane... but hear me out.

The Dolphins have given up the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs. Many reports have come from Buffalo with a lot of admiration for Josh Allen’s ability to run the football. I’m looking for the Dolphins to leave some lanes for Allen this weekend, and he could find himself some nice fantasy points on the ground.

The Dolphins are average in terms of points allowed to quarterbacks, so we’ll see if this running theory plays out. However, I’m looking for Allen to be a value play for a team with a very low budget left at the QB position.

And now we’re on to the Chiefs pick of the week!

This week’s pick is....

I have nothing but respect for Travis Kelce. Week after week, Kelce has produced for the Chiefs and I don’t see this week being any different.

The Raiders allow the seventh-most fantasy points per game to tight ends, and I’m looking for Kelce to not only break the single-season receiving mark for tight ends, I’m also looking for him to have yet another huge game.