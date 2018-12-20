FanPulse: The four most surprising ‘18 NFL storylines relate back to the Chiefs

Every week, many of you here at Arrowhead Pride are polled on various things concerning the Kansas City Chiefs and matters across the NFL. This is part of SB Nation’s FanPulse tool. If you are interested in joining the Chiefs’ FanPulse, you may sign up here.

This week, we asked league-wide fans the vote upon the four most surprising storylines of 2018.

The four most surprising storylines of the NFL season all relate back to the #Chiefs.#FanPulse pic.twitter.com/gNyHsGMOU8 — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) December 20, 2018

The Cleveland Browns being relevant led the way with 32 percent, followed by the Chiefs’ own Patrick Mahomes being as good as he is with 31 percent. Jon Gruden blowing up the Oakland Raiders (19 percent) and the Chicago Bears being good again (18 percent) rounded out third and fourth place, respectively.

I found this interesting because you could make a case that every choice relates back to the Chiefs.

The Browns being good again is thanks to general manager John Dorsey, who overturned the roster in his next stop following his firing by the Chiefs.

As you know, Mahomes is on the Chiefs (duh).

I’ll admit the Raiders’ storyline is the most distant from the Chiefs, but the Chiefs still are the Raiders’ top rival and Gruden is one of Reid’s closest friends in the league. Reid was quoted in saying earlier this year that he believes Gruden will figure it out over time .

The Bears are good again under first-year head coach Matt Nagy, who came from the Chiefs as their last offensive coordinator.

