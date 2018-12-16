Dang it! Not the Colts again!

Yep, folks. I hate to break it to you, but it looks like our first opponent in the playoffs this year will either be the Colts or the Chargers. Not really looking forward to seeing the Colts with our history against them in the playoffs.

Patriots will be the 3 seed, Chargers the 5 seed. The Ravens win out to win the AFC North and the 4th seed. Steelers split next 2, to fall out of the playoff picture, leaving the Colts to win out their last 2 games and claim the 6th seed. Wild Card weekend will be Chargers at Ravens and Colts at Patriots. Colts win, we face them. If they lose, we get the Chargers.

I think the Colts go into Gillette Stadium and beat the Patriots, and I can see them coming into Arrowhead and beating us. They are solid on both sides of the ball and give Luck a lot of time to pick apart better secondaries than we have. If they make it to the Playoffs, I see them as the most dangerous complete team in the AFC Playoffs, with the Chargers right behind them.

Oh well, still a great season and a great ride. We can load up on defense in the off-season and completely wreck havoc next year winning it all in style.