NFL issues statement on running back Kareem Hunt

The National Football League released a statement Friday night on Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt after a video showing Hunt pushing and kicking a woman earlier in the day.
The NFL has placed Kareem Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs on the Commissioner Exempt list, and as a result, he may not practice, play or attend games. The NFL’s investigation, which began immediately following the incident in February, will include a review of the new information that was made public today.
Placement on the exempt list means the player is paid but no longer counts against the 53-man roster. The move means that Hunt will not be eligible to play against the Oakland Raiders this Sunday.
Here is the exact description of the Commissioner Exempt list from the NFL Player Personnel Policy Manual:
The Exempt List is a special player status available to clubs only in unusual circumstances. The List includes those players who have been declared by the Commissioner to be temporarily exempt from counting within the Active List limit. Only the Commissioner has the authority to place a player on the Exempt List; clubs have no such authority, and no exemption, regardless of circumstances, is automatic. The Commissioner also has the authority to determine in advance whether a player’s time on the Exempt List will be finite or will continue until the Commissioner deems the exemption should be lifted and the player returned to the Active List.