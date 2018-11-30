NFL issues statement on running back Kareem Hunt

The National Football League released a statement Friday night on Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt after a video showing Hunt pushing and kicking a woman earlier in the day.

The NFL has placed Kareem Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs on the Commissioner Exempt list, and as a result, he may not practice, play or attend games. The NFL’s investigation, which began immediately following the incident in February, will include a review of the new information that was made public today.

Placement on the exempt list means the player is paid but no longer counts against the 53-man roster. The move means that Hunt will not be eligible to play against the Oakland Raiders this Sunday.

Here is the exact description of the Commissioner Exempt list from the NFL Player Personnel Policy Manual: